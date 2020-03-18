The big news: 151 test positive for COVID-19 in India, over 2 lakh in world, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC urged MP Speaker to decide on rebel Congress MLAs’ resignations, and the SC asked the Centre when it intended to release Omar Abdullah.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rises to 151; global infections cross 2 lakh: Meanwhile, 255 Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran, MPs demanded the postponement of the Budget Session amid coronavirus fears, BJP MP Suresh Prabhu went into self-quarantine, the NCPCR sought a report on Shaheen Bagh protests amid the ban on large gatherings, the SC asked how children were getting mid-day meals with schools shut, the stock market continued to crash, and a 34-year-old soldier tested positive, becoming the first case in the Army.
- SC says won’t interfere with Madhya Pradesh floor test, asks Speaker to decide on Congress resignations: The court will continue to hear this case at 10 am on Thursday. The Speaker cannot sit on rebel MLAs’ resignations, they quit due to ideology, the BJP told the court. Earlier in the day, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru.
- SC says it will hear plea against Omar Abdullah’s detention if Centre doesn’t release him soon: The top court asked the government to let it know of its intention by next week.
- Supreme Court lashes out at Centre for seeking 20 years’ time to recover telecom dues: The top court said the government’s proposal was ‘sheer contempt of court’.
- ‘Respect sovereignty’, says India as it criticises China, Pakistan for reference to J&K in joint statement: The statement was issued after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.
- The Telegraph gets Press Council notice for ‘Kovind-Covid’ wordplay on former CJI’s RS nomination: The council said the newspaper’s headline violated the Norms of Journalistic Conduct.
- Calcutta HC sets aside order asking Polish student who attended CAA rally to leave India: Kamil Siedczynski alleged that he was persuaded to attend the rally and that he had now realised his mistake.
- Centre committed to reviving BSNL, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The telecom minister, however, added that it was not possible to retain all of BSNL’s employees
- Kolkata man falls ill after drinking cow urine, BJP leader who organised event arrested: BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee reportedly vouched for its ‘miraculous’ properties and hosted a cow worship programme on Monday.
- Facebook mistakenly deletes many news articles, claiming they violate community standards: The company denied the bug came about due to changes to its workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.