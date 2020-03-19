The Delhi government on Thursday tightened its ban on gatherings in the Capital, reducing the number of people allowed to assemble together from 50 to 20, till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported. All dine-out restaurants and eateries will also remain closed till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press conference. However, home delivery and takeaway services will continue to be available.

“Any kind of gathering – family, religious, social, political and cultural, as well as academic seminars and conferences – with more than 20 people is not allowed,” Kejriwal said. On Monday, the Delhi government had banned gatherings of more than 50 persons and closed all gyms, nightclubs and spas. Weddings have been exempted from the ban for now, but Kejriwal urged people to postpone them if possible.

Kejriwal said all people arriving from abroad are going to be marked with a stamp and have been asked to remain in self-quarantine at home. “There are instances of people fleeing home. If such persons don’t keep themselves in quarantine, the government will be forced to arrest them and lodge a case against them.”

All state buses, inter-state bus terminals, as well as metro trains must be disinfected daily, he added. Private vehicles will also be daily disinfected free of cost at all bus depots from 10am to 6pm, the government said.

The government said ten cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Delhi as of Thursday. Out of these, one has died, three patients have recovered and the remaining six are in a stable condition.

The Delhi government has already closed all schools and colleges and cinema halls in the city till March 31.

The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in India rose to 173 on Thursday. Nineteen people have recovered and four have died due to the disease. The latest death was reported from Punjab.

The Centre on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week, intensifying the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has also advised citizens above 65 years of age to stay at home unless they are public representatives, government servants or medical professionals. People have been advised to keep children below 10 at home.

The government also directed railways and airlines to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and persons with disabilities.

All states have been asked to enforce work from home for the private sector, except for emergency and essential services.