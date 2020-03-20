The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that 50 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the previous day, taking the total number of cases to 223. This is the largest single-day increase in cases in India so far.

The cases listed by the health ministry include 32 foreigners. Four of the 223 patients have died so far – one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. As 22 patients have been cured and discharged, and one person has migrated, the number of active COVID-19 cases across India is 196, the ministry said.

According to the numbers published by the Indian Council of Medical Research, tests for the COVID-19 virus had been conducted on 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals till 10 am on Friday. The health ministry said 6,700 people are under surveillance.

Out of the 32 foreigners, 17 are from Italy, three from the Philippines and two from the United Kingdom. One patient each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore has also tested positive.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 52 people infected so far. Out of these, three are foreigners. In Kerala, 28 people have tested positive, including two foreigners.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana reported 17 positive cases each, the ministry said. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of people tested positive is 23, while Karnataka has confirmed 15 patients so far. Telangana has reported 17 cases and out of these, nine are foreigners.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10. The adjoining Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also recorded four cases. In Rajasthan, 17 people tested positive, out of which two are foreigners. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have each reported three cases so far.

COVID-19 has infected at least 2,46,275 people worldwide and killed 10,038, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.