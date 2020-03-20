A look at the headlines right now:

India reports biggest single-day spike in number of COVID-19 cases: The Union Health Ministry confirmed 50 new cases on Friday. Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM before floor test, accuses BJP of betraying mandate: Nath said the BJP was unable to tolerate the development work done under his administration. Four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case hanged at Tihar Jail: Less than two hours before the execution, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the convicts. PM Modi said ‘justice has prevailed’, while ICJ condemned the hanging. Sensex, Nifty 50 rise nearly 6% each but record their worst week since 2008: The BSE Sensex rose 1,627 points and the Nifty 50 settled 482 points higher. Delhi HC refuses to hear Kunal Kamra’s plea, says such behaviour ‘cannot be permitted’: He has been banned by Vistara, Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight in January. Amid coronavirus pandemic, all workplaces in Mumbai, Pune to be closed till March 31, Delhi asks malls to stay shut: However, pharmacies and grocery stores inside malls in Delhi will remain open. Congress MP Anand Sharma asks why Parliament session is going on despite COVID-19 restrictions: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the government was leading by example by running Parliament. Odisha CM urges Modi to postpone Census to avoid COVID-19 infection risk: Naveen Patnaik said mobilisation for the exercise will pose a great risk for field functionaries as well as citizens. Akhil Gogoi arrested again, two days after being granted bail: Gogoi’s lawyer said that several cases have been filed against him and he still doesn’t have all the details. Fitch Ratings cuts India growth forecast to 5.1% for 2020-’21: The credit rating agency said that India’s economic crisis has been further compounded by the ‘Yes Bank failure’.