India confirms 110 new cases of COVID-19 in two days, continues to deny community transmission: The country has confirmed 283 cases so far. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 63 cases so far. India has revised its testing criteria to tackle COVID-19 Twenty-two rebel Congress legislators in Madhya Pradesh join BJP: These MLAs, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi. Delhi metro to significantly cut down train services on Monday: The metro services will be opened to the general public only between 8 am and 10 am, and 4 pm and 8 pm. Clashes break out in Kolkata jail after officials refuse to let inmates meet family amid coronavirus outbreak: The inmates of the prison in Dum Dum in West Bengal attacked jail officials with bricks, ransacked furniture and set fire in some places. Shashi Tharoor withdraws defamation case against Ravi Shankar Prasad for calling him murder accused: The Congress MP withdrew the case after the Union minister took back his comment.

Delhi bans gatherings of more than five persons amid COVID-19 risk, raises ration benefits for poor by 50%: The chief minister said his government will pay pension worth Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7. In Uttar Pradesh, the government announced a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 each for daily wage workers. More train passengers test positive for COVID-19, couple offloaded after others notice quarantine stamp: The Railways urged citizens to avoid train travel as 12 passengers had tested positive for coronavirus after their journeys. The Indian Railways also relaxed refund rules for passengers who have booked their tickets till April 15. Centre caps price of hand sanitisers at Rs 100 per 200 ml bottle: The government also capped the price of two-ply surgical masks at Rs 8 each and that of three-ply surgical masks at Rs 10. Pune woman with no history of overseas travel tests positive, say Maharashtra officials: The woman had travelled to Navi Mumbai on March 3 to attend a wedding.

Case against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence: The police said two more cases are likely to be registered against the singer for attending three different parties in the city instead of quarantining herself.

