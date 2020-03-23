The Supreme Court on Monday barred entry into its premises, and said that urgent matters will be taken up through video-conferencing that will connect with lawyers’ offices, reported Live Law. The development came as the number of Indian Council of Medical Research-confirmed cases in India went up to 415 this morning, and the Centre directed states to enforce strict lockdown measures.

Lawyers’ chambers in the Supreme Court will be sealed at 5 pm on Tuesday, according to Bar and Bench. A big screen has been placed in Chief Justice SA Bobde’s courtroom to regulate video-conferencing.

Video-conferencing facilities put up in the SC premises to allow lawyers to argue their matters without being physically present in Court. #CoronavirusOutbreak #SupremeCourtofIndia pic.twitter.com/Vys06zcbq3 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 23, 2020

Bobde said the top court was “working out a system so that lawyers can argue cases from home”, reported NDTV.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many people were not taking the lockdown in around 80 districts of the country seriously, and urged people to save themselves and their family. As lockdown in Delhi began from 6 am on Monday till March 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged residents to “join this fight against COVID-19”.