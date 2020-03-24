Coronavirus: North East reports its first case in Manipur, 101 people infected in Maharashtra
As of Tuesday morning, India’s health ministry confirmed 492 cases of the infection.
India reported two more deaths on Monday – one in Himachal Pradesh and another in West Bengal – taking the toll from the Covid-19 outbreak to nine. As many as 492 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far. All domestic flights will be suspended from Wednesday, while trains and inter-state buses have already been cancelled. By Tuesday morning, as many as 34 states and Union Territories had imposed either partial or total lockdowns and curfews.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning cleared the anti-CItizenship Act protest sites in Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia, following the lockdown orders.
The pandemic has infected 3,78,679 people globally, and killed 16,508, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,00,985 people have recovered. Italy has the highest number of deaths – 6,077. This is followed by China (3,274), Spain (2,311) and Iran (1,812). The pandemic, which originated in China, has been controlled in the country, with very few cases reported in Hubei over the last few days.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075. Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
11.38 am: Visuals from Karnataka which is under complete lockdown.
11.36 am: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sector.
11.35 am: A journalist shares a thread on how Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest site was cleared amid heavy police deployment.
11.29 pm: A News18 journalist has shared visuals of people crowding around Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site after it was cleared this morning amid coronavirus outbreak. The crowd has now dispersed.
11.25 am: There are 32 states and Union Territories under lockdown after Mizoram and Sikkim also decided to impose restrictions.
11.23 am: Visuals from West Bengal amid a lockdown in the state. Police have taken strict action against those flouting curbs, reports ANI.
11.21 am: Two more people test positive for coronavirus in West Bengal. Number of confirmed cases in the state rises to eight, reports PTI, citing unidentified officials.
The Union health ministry’s latest update has confirmed seven cases, and one person has died due to Covid-19.
11.18 am: Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi says 27,000 people in the state with travel histories to other nations are being monitored, reports ANI.
11.17 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.
11.16 am: Odisha has decided to lock down the entire state (all 30 districts) from Tuesday midnight till March 29, says state government spokesperson Subroto Bagchi, according to ANI.
11.15 am: The Election Commission of India has postponed the Rajya Sabha Elections, reports ANI. The elections were scheduled for March 26.
11.11 am: Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand says only two positive cases have come in until now during evacuations of 1,186 people from other countries, reports ANI. He adds they are being treated at civil hospitals while 796 people are in quarantine under military supervision.
“All others released after full protocol observed,” Anand says. “More evacuees are expected soon, armed forces are geared up to absorb them in our care.”
11.08 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan meets officials of the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi, reports ANI.
11.07 am: Nepal and Bhutan has sealed borders with India in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19, reports Hindustan Times.
10.47 am: Delhi Police has also cleared out the Hauz Rani protest site. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur told The Indian Express: “Hauz Rani protest site has been removed. No one arrested or detained.” Similar protest in Jaffrabad and Turkman Gate have also been cleared out.
10.45 am: A 23-year-old woman who returned to Manipur from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, reports PTI, citing an official.
10.44 am: Journalist Tarun Shukla shares an account of an IndiGo crew member on the discrimination faced by her family.
10.42 am: After Air India, budget carrier IndiGo has said its employees are being targeted due to their “line of duty and travel history”, reported NDTV.
In a statement on Monday, the airline said: “There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history,”
10.39 am: Two more people in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. Total number of Covid-19 patients in the state rises to 33, says Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, according to ANI.
10.39 am: Visuals from Delhi-Ghaziabad border where entry of vehicles in Delhi is restricted.
10.34 am: Senior International Olympic Committee official Dick Pound has said that postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic.
Postponement of Tokyo Olympics to 2021 is inevitable, says senior IOC official Dick Pound
10.04 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 101 including three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, says the state health department, according to ANI.
The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 87 cases in its update on Tuesday morning.
10.03 am: Visuals of police in Delhi checking vehicles amid lockdown.
10.02 am: The Delhi Police has set up a separate lane at the Noida border for emergency services.
9.58 am: The Delhi Police say it has prosecuted over 900 people for flouting lockdown restrictions on Monday under sections of Indian Penal Code and The Delhi Police Act. “Residents of Delhi are advised to strictly follow the lockdown directions,” the official handle of Delhi Police tweets.
9.55 am: Kolkata Police have arrested 255 people till late on Monday for violating restrictive orders. They have been prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which provides for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.
9.53 am: In Tamil Nadu, out of the 113 passengers who were evacuated from Malaysia on an Air Asia flight to Chennai on Monday night, nine symptomatic passengers were referred to a hospital. The rest of the 104 people have been taken to the Air Force quarantine facility in Tambaram, reports ANI.
9.50 am: A total lockdown has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as a preventive step against coronavirus, reports ANI.
9.48 am: Delhi Police clears the anti-Citizenship Act protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, reports ANI. The police also used drones to monitor the situation.
9.25 am: Here are some videos of people coming up with innovative ways to deal with the lockdown:
9.20 am: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urges people to stay indoors. “No movement or gathering of people is allowed, prohibitory orders issued in this regard,” he says, according to ANI. “People associated with essential services exempted.Strict action to be taken against those who defy orders.”
9.19 am: What are India’s hospitals doing to avoid becoming disease hotspots? The infection of six medical practitioners in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara serves as a warning. Read more here.
9.17 am: Uefa announced on Monday that it has postponed the Champions League, Europa League and women’s Champions League finals, originally scheduled for May, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no new date given. European football’s governing body had already postponed the competitions until further notice earlier this month. Uefa said that “no decision has yet been made on rearranged dates”.
Coronavirus: Uefa postpones Champions League and Europa League finals, no new date given
9.15 am: Here are some other visuals of empty streets amid the lockdown and curfew:
9.10 am: US president Donald Trump signs an executive order to prevent hoarding of medical supplies and personal protective gear. The US on Monday registered 139 deaths in a single day due to Covid-19, PTI reports. The country now has more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 550 fatalities.
“Very simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own profit,” Trump says.
9.05 am: Despite the lockdown, people are out on the streets, either for morning walks or to shop, in several cities. Here are some visuals:
8.55 am: The World Health Organization on Monday said that India had tremendous capacity and had, in the past, helped the world in eliminating smallpox and polio. Michael Ryan, the executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, urged India to be aggressive in its efforts to combat the virus.
Coronavirus: India must continue aggressive action, has tremendous capacity, says WHO
8.50 am: Here is a state-wise breakdown of the cases:
- Andhra Pradesh: 7
- Bihar: 2
- Chhattisgarh: 1
- Delhi: 31
- Gujarat: 29
- Haryana: 26
- Himachal Pradesh: 3
- Karnataka: 37
- Kerala: 95
- Madhya Pradesh: 7
- Maharashtra: 87
- Odisha: 2
- Puducherry: 1
- Punjab: 21
- Rajasthan: 33
- Tamil Nadu: 12
- Telangana: 32
- Chandigarh: 6
- Jammu and Kashmir: 4
- Ladakh: 13
- Uttar Pradesh: 33
- Uttarakhand: 3
- West Bengal: 7
8.45 am: The number of cases in India rise to 492, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 446 cases are active cases, and 36 people have been discharged. Nine people have died.
8.30 am: The Nepal government announces lockdown till March 31.
8.25 am: Jayaprakash Muliyil, one of India’s foremost epidemiologists, with decades of experience in the study of infectious diseases, says the stage of community transmission, when the source of infection for a large number of patients cannot be traced to a confirmed case, has already set in the country, even though the government is reluctant to admit it. He estimates that as much as 55% of India’s population could be infected. Yet, he cautions against adopting a strategy of “suppression” involving complete lockdowns.
Interview: ‘Suppression won’t work in India. Slow down the coronavirus. This will be a long haul’
8.20 am: The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted football competitions across the globe with all the major European leagues suspended and unlikely to resume any time soon. In India, the I-League, its second-tier football competition is facing a similar fate after the All India Federation decided to suspend the remainder of the campaign till March 31.
Indian Football: Why coronavirus will add to I-League clubs’ financial woes in loss-making season
8.15 am: Singapore’s response to the coronavirus has been held up by many around the world as a model. As of this week, the country has had 266 total cases, with zero deaths, and its infection rate is much slower than the rest of the world.
Coronavirus pandemic: How Singapore learnt from its past mistakes and stepped up to the challenge
8.10 am: Couples are either downsizing, postponing or cancelling their plans for their big day. Covid-19 has likely cast a gloom on hundreds of such families across wedding-crazy India. For cancelling such an event means emotional and financial resources, corralled over months, going waste, besides the lost time and effort.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the big fat Indian wedding industry
8.05 am: Heavy security deployed in Jafrabad area amid the lockdown in the national Capital, ANI reports.
8 am: “People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed,” the police said, according to ANI. “But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared. Some protestors have been detained.”
7.55 am: Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, which has been the site of protests against the amendments to Citizenship Act for months, has been cleared amid the lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic, ANI reports.
7.50 am: The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets, PTI reports. Curfew passes will be issued to people in the essential services. “Strict checking shall be done at the border pickets and internal pickets within the city in every police station area to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place in contravention of the prohibitory orders,” an order by the government says.
Patrolling is expected on Tuesday to ensure compliance with the prohibitory orders.
7.45 am: India on Monday intensified its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, and announced a complete shutdown in 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts, reported PTI. Four other states and Union Territories have imposed partial lockdowns.
Coronavirus: 30 states, UTs under total lockdown as cases in India surge to 471; toll at nine
7.40 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Monday that it has approved only two test kits in government and private laboratories for the coronavirus, as only those kits that have 100% concordance among true positive and negative samples are being permitted.
Nine Covid-19 kits tested, only two approved because of results, says ICMR
7.35 am: With state governments across the country putting in place severe restrictions on movement and services in anticipation of increase in the spread of the infection, India’s capacity to test people for the virus has taken centre stage. How many samples have India tested as on Monday? What is the government doing to increase the testing capacity, which is crucial for slowing down the spread of the virus and medical intervention for the patients?
Explainer: Where does India stand in its capacity to test for Covid-19?
7.30 am: How do you discuss self quarantine with a person sharing a tiny shanty with 10 people in a slum? How do you advise social distancing to a manual scavenger? How do you tell an Adivasi, who struggles for one meal a day, to prioritise hand sanitisers? How do you educate tuberculosis survivors about cough etiquette?
India cannot fight coronavirus without taking into account its class and caste divisions
7.25 am: The Indian Council for Medical Research released a statement on Monday recommending the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine for those who face a high risk of coronavirus infection, provided they do not have any symptoms of the disease. The ICMR director Balram Bhargava emphasised that the recommendation applies only to these two categories of people and only for pre-exposure prophylaxis – or prevention before exposure. But this advice is likely to be ignored. The drug is already out of stock in many online pharmacies as panicked Indians have started hoarding hydroxychloroquine and another anti-malarial medicine chloroquine in the hope that the drugs are effective against Covid-19.
A doctor explains why malaria drugs can’t protect you from Covid-19
7.20 am: Rajasthan bans all private vehicles in the state from Tuesday.
7.18 am: The Kolkata Police have arrested 255 people for violating restrictions, PTI reports.
7.15 am: The Noida Police have registered 96 FIRs and 1,995 vehicles have been challaned for violating lockdown, ANI reports.
7.10 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for an “immediate global ceasefire” in all corners of the world. “Our world faces a common enemy: Covid-19,” he says. “The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.”
Guterres says: “The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
7.05 am: Italy has the highest number of deaths – 6,077. This is followed by China (3,274), Spain (2,311) and Iran (1,812). The pandemic, which originated in China, has been controlled in the country, with very few cases reported in Hubei over the last few days.
7 am: As many as 3,78,679 people have so far been infected with Covid-19 globally, and 16,508 people have died, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,00,985 people have recovered, it adds.
Here are the main updates from Monday
- India reported two more deaths, one in Himachal Pradesh and another in West Bengal, taking the toll from the Covid-19 outbreak to nine.
- As many as 471 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far, according to ICMR. The Health Ministry, however, has confirmed only 468 of these cases, of which 424 are active.
- All domestic flights would be suspended from Wednesday, the Centre said. International flights to India have already been banned. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation told airlines to ensure that passengers sit on alternate seats till Wednesday, to enforce social distancing.
- By Monday evening, as many as 21 states and Union Territories had imposed lockdowns and curfews. Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh, which had issued orders for lockdowns, imposed curfews.
- Kerala reported 28 more infections on Monday, of which 25 were people who had returned from Dubai. This took Kerala’s count to 94, of whom three have been discharged. Maharashtra also reported a surge in cases, taking its count to 97. Maharashtra and Kerala are the two worst-affected states in India.
- In Mumbai, local trains stopped plying on Monday.
- The Bengaluru Police marked 5,000 people for home quarantine, and added that violators of the rule will be prosecuted.
- The Union Home Ministry asked states to take action against people who make racial attacks on people from Northeastern states, following a spate of such incidents.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research authorised physicians to use the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potentially preventive measure for asymptomatic people closely working with patients infected with Covid-19.
- The Parliament session ended two weeks ahead of schedule on Monday. The Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Finance Act, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before it was adjourned.