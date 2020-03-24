Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no case of Covid-19 infection had been reported in the Capital on Monday. However, he warned residents that this was not something to celebrate since the challenge to stop the situation from getting out of control still remained.

“There has been no new case in Delhi in the last 24 hours,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter along with a newspaper article in the morning. “Five people have been cured. Don’t be happy yet. The biggest challenge is to not let the situation get out of hand.” Kejriwal said the government needs the support of citizens to combat the coronavirus.

पिछले 24 घंटों में दिल्ली में कोई नया केस नहीं आया। 5 लोग इलाज करवाकर जा चुके हैं। अभी खुश नहीं होना। अभी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है किसी भी अवस्था में स्थिति को बेक़ाबू नहीं होने देना। इसमें आप सबका सहयोग चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/e4GynrLopC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Until Sunday evening, Delhi had 29 cases of coronavirus, out of whom five had been cured and one had died. The numbers stayed the same by Monday night. However, an update by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning showed that the number of cases was now 31, with one more person being discharged.

Nationwide, there are 492 cases of coronavirus, out of whom 10 patients have died.

At least 34 states and Union Territories in India, including Delhi, are under lockdowns or curfews. Shops – excluding those selling essentials like milk, medicines and grocery – are closed, public transport services have been suspended and people have been strictly asked to stay indoors. Domestic flights will be suspended from Tuesday midnight. State governments are also taking action against people found flouting quarantine norms.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday cleared protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act from the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood. Similar protests in Mumbai and Lucknow were temporarily called off due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus has now spread to 168 countries, forcing governments to enforce emergency measures to slow down the highly-contagious infection. The disease has killed more than 16,000 people across the world and infected over 3,80,000 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University.