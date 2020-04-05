Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 3,374; two more patients die, taking toll to 77
India has confirmed 472 new cases since Saturday morning.
India confirmed 302 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday morning, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 3,374. The toll has risen to 77. As many as 266 patients have been cured.
The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide crossed 12 lakh, including 64,703 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.38 am: Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for Covid-19, ANI reported. Earlier, four staff, including a doctor, were found positive.
10.35 am: Out of the 3,374 positive cases nationwide, Maharashtra has 495 cases, Tamil Nadu has 485, and Delhi has 445. The worst toll is in Maharashtra, with 24 deaths.
10.08 am: An 82-year-old Covid-19 patient has died in hospital in Jaipur, PTI reports.
10.05 am: An 80-year-old Muslim cleric who recently returned to South Africa after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi has died after contracting the coronavirus, PTI reports.
9.34 am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates its data, confirms 3,374 cases so far. Here’s how the latest data looks:
- Active cases: 3,030
- Deaths: 77
- Recovered: 266
- New cases confirmed in the last 15 hours: 302 (and two new deaths)
- New cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 472 (and seven new deaths)
8.17 am: Local bodies in Maharashtra have failed to conclusively detect the source of infection for 46 out of the 423 Covid-19 patients in the state so far, Hindustan Times reports. For 233 patients, the source is still being traced.
8.06 am: On Saturday, the Health Ministry said at least 1,023 cases so far have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat across 17 states: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.
7.49 am: A hospital in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, allegedly turned away a pregnant woman citing her Muslim identity, and asked her to go to a hospital in Jaipur, The Indian Express and ANI report, quoting the woman’s husband. The woman delivered a baby in an ambulance on the way to the state capital, but the newborn died.
7.48 am: ANI news agency tweets pictures of railway coaches being prepared as isolation coaches.
7.46 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all district magistrates to personally monitor coronavirus control rooms, PTI reports, quoting Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
7.42 am: Trump warns Americans of the toughest next two weeks. “Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly,” he says. “Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I think we are going to be successful.”
7.32 am: US President Donald Trump says he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ordered by the US. “I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning,” he says. “They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration.”
On March 25, India had banned the export of the drug except for certain shipments on humanitarian grounds on a case-by-case basis.
7.31 am: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States has crossed 3 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday and toll reached 75, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India saw its largest single-day spike – 601 cases – in the last 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to ensure sufficient availability of personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators. He chaired a meeting of the 11 empowered groups set up by the Centre to assist the government in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is working closely with the US to win the fight against the pandemic. “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted. “We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people against circulating “inflammatory content” about the coronavirus pandemic and said that the “virus” of fake news and communal hatred is threatening social harmony. Thackeray added that his government has located people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. He said, unlike Delhi, Maharashtra had assessed the risk of infection and denied permission for the Tablighi Jamaat event.
- The Ministry of Power said that concerns about power fluctuation and outage because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes in solidarity with India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic were “misplaced”. The ministry also clarified that people have been asked to only turn off lights and they need not switch off home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners and computers.
- The government imposed restrictions on the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect. Putting the kits under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the government for outbound shipments.
- The Centre has issued an advisory encouraging citizens to cover their faces with homemade masks while stepping out to protect themselves amid the escalating coronavirus crisis in the country. The health ministry on Saturday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,902, with 68 deaths. Of these, 2,650 Covid-19 cases are still active.
- China on Saturday mourned the death of thousands of its people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months. President Xi Jinping led the commemoration ceremony held in the morning. The country came to a standstill, all movement of people and traffic was suspended, as people observed three minutes of silence to mourn the dead.
- United States President Donald Trump defied new medical guidance to wear a face mask to avoid contracting Covid-19, even as he advised all the citizens to wear it to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government’s public health advisory agency, came as United States registered 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours.