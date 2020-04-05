Five suspected militants and a soldier were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported.

“In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. Kalia said that while one soldier died in the operation, two were seriously injured.

“Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” Kalia added.

Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday morning too. The police said the militants were responsible for the recent killings of civilians in South Kashmir.