In photos: Millions of Indians light lamps, candles to show unity in the fight against coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to turn off their lights for nine minutes at 9 pm in solidarity.
Millions of Indians across the country participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles and lamps at their homes and turn off their lights to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday 9 pm for nine minutes. He had said the collective strength would take the country out of what he termed “darkness that engulfs us” in the form of coronavirus.
The country has recorded 3,577 coronavirus cases, of which 83 people have died.