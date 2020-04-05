Millions of Indians across the country participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles and lamps at their homes and turn off their lights to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday 9 pm for nine minutes. He had said the collective strength would take the country out of what he termed “darkness that engulfs us” in the form of coronavirus.

The country has recorded 3,577 coronavirus cases, of which 83 people have died.

Here are some photos from ‘9 pm-9 minutes’ event:

Residents light candles and turn on their mobile phone lights in their balcony in Bengaluru to show solidarity in the fight against coronavirus. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

A man wearing protective face mask holds a candle in Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 pm to mark the coronavirus fight. (Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

People stand on their balconies and light candles in Mumbai after Modi's appeal to show collective strength in the fight against Covid-19. (Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Residents light candles and turn on their mobile phone lights in their balcony to observe a nine-minute vigil called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a show of unity and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Siliguri on Sunday. (Credit: Diptendu Dutta/AFP)

A view of lamps lit in a housing society in New Delhi on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

Residents light candles and turn on their mobile phone lights in their balcony in Faridabad on Sunday. (Credit: Money Sharma/AFP)

A family makes a map of India with traditional lamps in Surat on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi lights a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per his appeal. pic.twitter.com/9PVHDlOARw — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020