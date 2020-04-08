A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Wednesday that two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, taking the number of cases in the locality to nine, PTI reported. The official said the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl.

The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and had been kept in a quarantine facility, the official said. “Contact tracing is underway in Dhanwada chawl,” the official said, adding that the area will be sealed off.

Dharavi is considered to be one of the world’s largest slums and is extremely congested, making it especially vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the BMC had said that the outbreak in Mumbai has entered the stage of community transmission. As many as 34 people have died in Mumbai so far. Of these, 11 had no pre-existing history of ailments, the BMC said.

On Wednesday morning, 44 fresh cases have been found in areas under the BMC. In all, Mumbai has now reported 569 cases.

The corporation said that fresh cases emerging in the city are neither contacts of patients nor have any travel history.