Covid-19: Jharkhand reports first death; Delhi has 669 active cases, says health minister
Modi said India-US ties are now stronger than ever after Donald Trump thanked him for supplying anti-malarial drug.
The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 5,734 on Thursday. The toll in the country is now 166, said the health ministry. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 570 new infections and 17 deaths. Meanwhile, a 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, the first death in the state due to the infection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries on Thursday after the two countries resolved to share resources to fight the novel coronavirus.
The United States reported the highest toll in a single day on Tuesday, with 1,973 fatalities, including 779 in New York state alone. By Wednesday evening, the US had 4,31,838 cases of Covid-19, by far the highest anywhere in the world, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the number of positive cases worldwide crossed 15.14 lakh, including over 88,400 deaths.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
11.08 am: The Karnataka government will decide on its lockdown exit strategy by April 13, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in charge of all matters related to Covid-19, tells PTI. “Finally, day after tomorrow, after discussing with the Prime Minister during the VC [video conferencing], the government will take a view on this by April 13 or so,” he adds. “As of now, we have not taken any view on it. We are studying all the reports.”
10.59 am: Gujarat Health Department reports 50 new cases in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and 1 each in Dahod, Anand and Chotta Udepur. These 55 fresh infections take the state’s tally to 241.
10.55 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says legal action will be taken against those who discriminate against doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers. His comments come after two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday night.
10.50 am: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official says the civic body will procure 1 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea, reports ANI.
10.48 am: Jain says rapid testing will start as soon as the testing kits arrive. “Testing will be first done in the Covid-19 hotspots in the city,” he adds.
10.42 am: There are 669 positive cases, including 426 cases from Markaz, in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
10.36 am: Delhi Police make announcement in Bengali Market amid lockdown.
10.28 am: Homeless people in New Delhi perform yoga at the Yamuna sports complex, which has been converted into a temporary shelter for those in need, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.
10.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to Donald Trump after he thanked India for exporting hydroxychloroquine to America. “Fully agree with you President Donald Trump,” he tweets. “Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”
Trump had praised the prime minister, calling him “terrific”.
10.19 am: United Nations Security Council will discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the matters that fall under the council’s mandate later today.
10.15 am: World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for an end to the “politicisation” of the coronavirus, a day after United States President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the global body. He said the WHO is an impartial organisation.
10.08 am: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a first information report against those who participated in the funeral of slain militants in Baramulla’s Sopore on Wednesday evening, despite a ban on such congregations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, reports The Hindu.
9.59 am: A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Jharkhand’s Bokaro city has died, reports ANI, citing Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar. This is the state’s first death due to Covid-19.
9.57 am: An eighty-year-old woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus has died in Gadag district in Karnataka, reports PTI. According to a senior official, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems and died of cardiac arrest earlier today. The toll in Karnataka has risen to six.
9.55 am: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has put the communications minister on “special leave” for two months for breaking lockdown rules, reports Reuters. People in the country are only allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks like buying food or seeking medical help but Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was seen having lunch with a former official.
9.53 am: The administrator of Pune’s wholesale market in Gultekdi has decided to suspend operations from April 10 till further notice, reports The Indian Express. This is likely to affect the availability of fruits and vegetables in Pune and other regions in the coming days.
9.49 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered three major cities including state capital Bhopal to be sealed completely after a jump in coronavirus cases, reports NDTV. Indore, Ujjain, and other places that have reported a high number of infections will be sealed.
9.45 am: Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu says that a 59-year-old coronavirus positive patient in Jalandhar died last night. “He was on the ventilator for the last two days,” he adds. “District administration [is] working out modalities for cremation as per standard protocol.”
9.40 am: As a way to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre has done a lot – including putting in place the world’s harshest lockdown and releasing a welfare package. But that is simply not enough. For one, the states are on the frontline battling the coronavirus outbreak. It is vital to support them if India’s battle against the pandemic has to succeed. Second, central schemes do no allow for the wide variations in state needs.
9.36 am: A woman in California has been arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, reports AFP. This comes at a time of heightened fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus in United States.
9.33 am: Cases against scores of Rohingya Muslims detained after fleeing Myanmar’s Rakhine state have been dropped due to the coronavirus scare, reports AFP.
9.27 am: In Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, five people test positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI. District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal says contact tracing of the new patients is underway.
9.25 am: Bihar Health Department says four more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Siwan district, taking the total cases to 43, reports ANI.
9.22 am: Health officials are ready to conduct pooled testing in some of the 436 districts of the country from where no case of no coronavirus case has emerged so far to get a “realistic estimation” of the spread of the infection in India, reports The Indian Express.
9.19 am: At least 11 Indians have died of the coronavirus in the United States and 16 have tested positive for the infection, reports PTI. All of the victims are male, with ten of them from New York and New Jersey area. Four others are reportedly taxi drivers in New York City.
9.13 am: United States authorises pharmacies to carry out tests for the coronavirus, including newly developed antibody tests that detect whether a person who has recovered from the infection, reports AFP. Now, all tests approved by regulators could be carried out by pharmacies as the country seeks to ramp up its testing efforts.
9.09 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in his address to the nation thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the country with the export of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. The drug is believed by many to be effective in the treatment of the novel coronavirus. “As an outcome of my direct conversation with Modi, we’ll receive, raw materials to continue our production of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19,” he says.
9.06 am: A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi’s State Cancer Institute test positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI. With this, a total of 21 healthcare workers have tested positive from the institute. The samples of 19 admitted patients have been sent for testing and 45 hospital staff are home quarantined.
9.03 am: China confirms a slight increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day, raising concerns about a second wave of infections in the country, reports Reuters. The National Health Commission says it received reports of 63 new confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 61 involved travellers arriving from overseas.
That takes the total number of confirmed cases in China to 81,865.
9.01 am: Agra reports 19 new cases, reports ANI. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 84, says District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
8.37 am: Two more people test positive in Ludhiana, says Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal. The total confirmed cases in the district is now 8.
8.34 am: The latest numbers show that 540 new cases and 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
8.33 am: India’s total number of positive cases rises to 5,734, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 5,095 are active cases. 166 people have died so far while 473 people have recovered.
8.23 am: Bihar’s East Champaran district to seal its border with Gopalganj district at Sattar Ghat and Dumariya Ghat, reports ANI.
8.10 am: The Supreme Court has ordered the government to ensure that appropriate personal protection equipment is available to medical staff and doctors combating the coronavirus. Expressing dismay over attacks on doctors, the court directed states to provide necessary police security to the medical staff in hospitals and other places where patients are tested or admitted.
8.04 am: The United States has continued to report a high toll. The country has reported 1,973 deaths on Wednesday, higher than the 1,939 it reported on Tuesday, according to AFP.
8.02 am: “I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for allowing us to have what we requested,” says United States President Donald Trump, referring to India’s export of hydroxychloroquine. “He was terrific, we will remember it.”
7.58 am: A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, the police say according to ANI. The doctors were out buying fruit in Gautam Nagar when their neighbour attacked them.
7.53 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he spoke with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. The two leaders agreed that an effective response to Covid-19 requires global cooperation. “India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain,” Jaishankar adds.
7.49 am: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni says that four more cases have been confirmed in the state, ANI reports. One of them is from Ranchi and three from Bokaro. The total number of cases in the state is now 13.
7.47 am: Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Mohali in Punjab, ANI reports. The total number of cases in the state is now 36.
7.41 am: Coronavirus has claimed another 542 lives in Italy on Wednesday, and 3,836 people have been infected, according to The Local. However, the rate of new cases continues to decrease, along with the number of patients in intensive care units.
7.37 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has referenced the Ramayana while seeking hydroxychloroquine, the drug that is believed to be effective against Covid-19, NDTV reports. “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples.”
7.33 am: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will join investigation after his quarantine period is over, his lawyer Tauseef Khan has said according to PTI. On Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a case against seven people, including the cleric for violation of lockdown orders while holding the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month where thousands of people gathered.
7.31 am: More than two crore workers engaged in building and construction work have been provided Rs 3,000-crore funds by various states and Union Territories under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre says according to PTI.
7.29 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that it will seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Agra. The Delhi government also sealed off 20 areas, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
- The Supreme Court directed the Centre to issue orders to make tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories free of cost. Passing an interim judgement, the court said it would consider later whether such private labs should be reimbursed for expenses they incur as a result.
- In an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown to slow down the coronavirus pandemic may have to be extended beyond April 14.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 485 to 5,274 on Tuesday evening, with 149 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.
- Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory to wear facial masks when stepping out. They have allowed the use of cloth masks.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to divulge information on those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat markaz from the state, saying the virus did not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.