Coronavirus tests done by the Indian Council for Medical Research as part of its efforts to map the spread of the disease in India have found a significant proportion of people contracted the infection despite having no recent international travel history or contact with confirmed cases. The findings were published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.
A 65-year-old man in Assam died of the coronavirus, making him the first casualty of the infection from the state. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the patient had visited Saudi Arabia and later attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month.
The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 6,412 on Friday morning with 199 deaths, the health ministry said. Of these, 5,709 are being treated and 503 have recovered from the disease. Maharashtra, with 1,364 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has the highest number of cases in the country.
Business tycoons Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were caught violating the coronavirus lockdown in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra after Home Department Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta issued a special pass to them to travel for a “family emergency”. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sent Gupta on compulsory leave and the Satara Police filed an first information report in the case.
The United Nations Security Council met for the first time to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that terrorists could use the viruses as bio-weapons. “The pandemic also poses a significant threat to the maintenance of international peace and security – potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease,” Guterres told the council.
Over 1.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,000 deaths have been recorded globally, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The Reserve Bank of India admitted that its projections of the Gross Domestic Product growth rate for 2019-’20 were off the mark, even before the coronavirus outbreak besieged the economy. The central bank made the admission in its April 2020 Monetary Policy Report.
Meanwhile, 10 coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have tested negative after treatment. “They will be shifted from hospital to institutional quarantine for 2 weeks,” Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said.
The Delhi Waqf Board has designated one of its graveyards to bury those who die from the coronavirus. Waqf Board’s Chief Executive Officer SM Ali told the Delhi government secretary and the health department in a letter that the board has designated its Jadeed Qurustaan graveyard near Millennium Park for burying coronavirus patients.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left the intensive care unit after he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus. “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a statement from the Downing Street office said.