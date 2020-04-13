A troupe of foreign nationals in Uttarakhand were made to write an apology at least 500 times by the police for violating restrictions imposed under the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

A group of six man and four women– from Israel, Australia, Mexico and Latvia – were strolling by the banks of the Ganges at the Sai Ganga Ghat in Tehri Garhwal district’s Tapovan area, when they were rounded up by the police. The tourists apologised and explained they wanted to take a dip in the river and meditate next to it during the hours when the lockdown was relaxed.

“I told them [the foreign nationals] that the relaxation period is only for moving out to buy essential goods,” Vinod Kumar, the in-charge of the Tapovan police outpost told the newspaper.

However, unsatisfied with the apology, the constable distributed sheets of paper among the foreigners and asked each one of them to write – “I did not follow the rules of lockdown. I am very sorry” – at least 500 times. The police let the group off with a warning.

Uttarakhand has reported 35 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, so far. Meanwhile, India has reported 9,352 coronavirus cases and 324 deaths.

The countrywide lockdown imposed for a three-week period on March 24 to break the chain of Covid-19 infection ends on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow and is expected to announce if the lockdown will be extended.

