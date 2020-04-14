Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3. Modi said new guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be released on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Railways has extended the suspension of services for all passenger trains till May 3, and all domestic and international flight operations will also remain suspended during the period.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said the order for five lakh coronavirus rapid testing kits from Chinese companies has been delayed again, and may now arrive on Wednesday.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expressed her gratitude towards all those who are at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus in spite of the limited resources available. Gandhi praised doctors, healthcare and sanitation workers, police officers, as well as the non-profit organisations, who are helping others at the expense of their own safety.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said emerging research suggests that transmission of the coronavirus from mother to child before birth, or at the time of delivery is possible.
The Bihar Health Department has issued orders prohibiting spitting in public places in view of infections, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration released 16 people detained under the Public Safety Act, and five convicts, from Srinagar Central Jail on Monday. The move is an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading inside prisons in the Union Territory.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said six more Covid-19 cases and two more deaths were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The total number of positive cases in the area is 55, and seven patients have died.
United States President Donald Trump said that his country was making “critical progress” in the war against Covid-19. New York’s coronavirus death toll hit the grim milestone of 10,000 on Monday but its governor said the pandemic has passed its peak.