Thousands of migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra station on Tuesday to protest against the extended nationwide lockdown, PTI reported. They demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns.

“Many of them had bought tickets to Bihar and other places, hoping the lockdown would be lifted,” said Asif Zakaria, one of the municipal corporators in the Bandra area. “They are daily wage earners and are desperate to get home since they don’t have work any more.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3, which started on March 25. However, he did not announce an economic revival plan or package for the migrant workers despite repeated requests from state chief ministers for urgent measures that could help them weather the crisis.

The lockdown has left the workers stranded in several states, with no money, little food and even fewer options of leaving the places in which they are living.

The Mumbai police said that around 1,000 workers assembled at the bus depot near the railway station around 3 pm. “They have run out of money and want the security of their home villages,” said Zeeshan Siddiqui, a Member of the Legislative Assembly who was at the scene.

The police had to use batons to disperse them, according to NDTV. By 6.30 pm, at least a dozen police vehicles and scores of police personnel had been deployed at the site.

Last week, hundreds of migrant workers in Gujarat’s Surat city were also out on roads demanding salaries and transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns over fears of extension of the 21-day lockdown.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray blamed the Narendra Modi government for the crisis. “The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed, or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour,” he said in a tweet. “They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home.”

Thackeray said the state government had also requested the Centre to allow the trains to operate for 24 hours to ensure the workers reach their native places. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji raised this issue in the prime minister-chief minister video conference as well requesting a roadmap for migrant labour to reach home.”

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the situation in Bandra was under control, adding that the state government will ensure food and accomodation for the migrant workers. He also said that the workers might have expected that Modi would order reopening of the state borders.

“Lakhs of workers from other states work in Mumbai,” Deshmukh said. “They expected that the prime minister would open the state borders today. They felt they could go to their home states.”

The home minister said that the state borders would remain sealed. “But the prime minister and chief minister took a very good decision to extend the lockdown,” Deshmukh added. “Permission will not be given to go to other states from Maharashtra.”

Right from the day the trains have been shut down, the State had requested trains to run for 24 hours more so that migrant labour could go back home.

