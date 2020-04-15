The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, or BBMP, on Tuesday declared 38 wards across six zones in the city as hotspots, as at least one positive case of the coronavirus was reported from each ward over the last 28 days, The Indian Express reported. There are 198 wards within BBMP limits.

“If one ward has one positive case, we are declaring it as a hotspot for coronavirus,” said a senior BBMP official said. The municipal body’s data showed that 11 wards have reported two or more cases, while 27 wards have recorded just one case each in the last 28 days.

Bengaluru has so far reported 80 Covid-19 cases, of which two patients have died and 31 have recovered. The BBMP South Zone has the highest hotspots with 12 wards. While the civic body has published the list of hotspots, it has not announced the extra restrictions that will be imposed in these areas.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here.

#CoronavirusOutbreak:

BBMP has identified hotspots in 36 wards in #Bengaluru based on at least one positive #COVID19 cases in the last 28 days. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cjt053SsT9 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to May 3. Limited activities will be allowed in rural areas of the country from April 20, except for containment zones.

Meanwhile, the BBMP also announced a phone-based mechanism to connect households, and earmarked stores for home delivery of groceries, The Hindu reported. All shop owners have to compulsorily register their shops through WhatsApp. The helpline number for procuring groceries is 080-61914960.

“To ensure success of the lock-down, people are required to #StayHome,” BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted on Wednesday according to the newspaper. “The supply of essentials have to be done through door delivery only. Shop owners are required to make use of this business opportunity and mandatorily register on the #BBMP #COVID19 Home Delivery Helpline.”