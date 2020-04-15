Covid-19: No special trains, says Railways after migrants’ protest; patient count crosses 11,000
The Ministry of Railways clarified on Tuesday night that all passenger trains across the country stood cancelled till May 3, adding there was no plan to run any special trains “to clear any passenger rush”. The clarification came after thousands of migrant workers gathered in Maharashtra and Gujarat to demand transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
India has reported 10,815 total Covid-19 cases, including 353 deaths. So far, this has been the largest spike in cases in 24 hours. With 2,377 Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India.
Globally, the disease has infected 19.8 lakh people across the world, and caused over 1.26 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.39 am: The number of cases in India have increased by 1,076, while the toll has risen by 38 in the last 24 hours.
8.30 am: The health ministry’s latest update confirms 11,439 positive cases in India so far, including 377 deaths and 1,306 recoveries.
7.50 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation. “It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against Covid-19,” he said, according to AFP.
7.48 am: The United States has registered a record 2,228 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.
7.47 am: France reports 762 more coronavirus deaths. The toll in the country is 15,729.
7.45 am: A case has been registered against 800 to 1,000 unidentified people in connection with Tuesday’s gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, reports ANI. They have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code read with a section of the Epidemic Act.
7.42 am: The Navi Mumbai Police has detained a man, identified as Vinay Dubey, in Airoli for threatening a protest by migrant workers in Kurla, Mumbai on April 18. Dubey has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, reports ANI, citing the police.
7.40 am: The number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 757, PTI reports, citing health officials. As many as 142 persons were found infected on Tuesday. Indore alone reported 99 new cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 427.
The toll in the state rose from 50 to 53.
In Telangana, the health department says 52 new cases have taken the total in the state to 644. This includes 18 deaths and 110 patients who have been discharged, ANI reports.
7.35 am: As of Tuesday night, the number of “red zones” or containment zones in Jammu and Kashmir is 90 and that in Delhi is 55. The Bengaluru civic body has declared 38 “hotspots”, ANI reports. Here are the lists of these areas:
Meanwhile, in Odisha, the Ganjam district administration has prohibited residents from spitting in public, and said they will be fined up to Rs 500 for violating the rule.
7.32 am: The Bengaluru Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the city from midnight on April 14 to midnight, April 20, ANI reports, quoting the city’s police commissioner.
7.30 am: A total of 2,44,893 samples from 2,29,426 individuals have been tested by 9 pm on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research in its latest update. Of these, 26,351 samples were tested on Tuesday.
7.28 am: A Gujarat Congress MLA has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. However, Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, has clarified, according to ANI: “In today’s [Tuesday] meeting with Congress MLAs, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was seated at a distance of 15 to 20 feet and avoided physical contact. Still, after taking directions from medical experts further decision will be taken tomorrow [Wednesday].”
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 10,815, including 353 deaths. So far, this has been the largest spike in cases in 24 hours. With 2,377 Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India. Delhi has 1,510 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3. Modi said new guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be released on Wednesday.
- Thousands of migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra station to protest against the extended nationwide lockdown. They demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns.
- The International Monetary Fund said India’s growth is expected to dip to 1.9% in 2020 and rebound to 7.4% in 2021. The monetary fund, in its 2020 World Economic Outlook, also predicted that the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% this year due to coronavirus-driven collapse of activity, adding that this is “much worse” than the 2008-’09 financial crisis.
- British brokerage Barclays said India’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion (approximately Rs 18 lakh crore) or 8.1% of GDP.
- The Ministry of Railways has extended the suspension of services for all passenger trains till May 3, and all metro, domestic and international flight operations will also remain suspended during the period.