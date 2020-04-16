A man in Kerala was forced to carry his ailing father in his arms for nearly a kilometre on Wednesday after his autorickshaw was stopped by the police because of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. The Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the incident and has registered a suo motu case, ANI reported.

The incident took place in Kerala’s Kollam city. The man was taking his 65-year-old father home after he was discharged from a hospital. A video shows the man carrying his father in his arms and two men following him with their cameras.

#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

The 65-year-old man, a native of Kollam’s Kulapuzha village, was admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital. His son alleged that the police did not allow him to take the autorickshaw to the hospital and stopped it one kilometre away, according to Deccan Herald. After bringing his father out of the hospital, the man had to carry him in his arms to the autorickshaw.

The nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 3, with strict rules about movement and social distancing. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has 388 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

Last week, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had claimed that the coronavirus curve in the state had begun to flatten, as the number of patients cured of the Covid-19 disease rose above new cases added every day. Kerala, like the entire country, has been under a lockdown since March 25.

