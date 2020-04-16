Covid-19: Over 6 lakh testing kits expected to arrive today as India’s tally crosses 12,000
Out of the total cases, 414 have died, 10,477 patients are being treated, 1,488 people have recovered, and one person has migrated.
Nearly 6.5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits are expected to arrive from China on Thursday. Meanwhile, the health ministry on Thursday morning confirmed a total of 12,380 coronavirus cases. The toll in the country rose to 414. Out of the total cases, 10,477 patients are being treated, 1,488 people have recovered, and one person has migrated.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday classified districts across the country into three categories – hotspots, non-hotpots, and green zones. Out of the total 170 hotspot districts, Tamil Nadu has the highest number as 22 of its 27 districts have been marked. This is followed by Maharashtra, which has 14 such districts. Earlier on the same day, the government released a new set of guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 till May 3.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 20.62 lakh people and caused over 1.36 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
10.47 am: China failed to inform the public about virus for six days even after the government knew about it, says a report by AP. In this report, the news agency cites documents it acquired and estimates by experts based on retrospective data. Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus, had hosted a mass banquet on the occasion of the Lunar New Year for tens of thousands of people, six days before the Chinese government made it public that a pandemic had broken out. By that time over 3,000 people had been infected.
10.42 am: A 65-year-old man dies in Agra, reports ANI. He had chronic kidney disease with systematic hypertension for the last four years, says District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. The toll in the district is now five.
10.39 am: Nine new cases in Andhra Pradesh from 7 pm on Wednesday to 9 am today. Below is the break up
10.31 am: The IAS Association condemns the attacks on Covid-19 frontline workers.
10.24 am: 19 more coronavirus cases reported from Agra, says District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, according to Hindustan Times. The total number of patients in the district is 167.
10.21 am: The International Monetary Fund Wednesday extended its support to India’s proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown, reports PTI. “India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain,” Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision.”
10.17 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards be issued to those facing a shortage of food.
10.15 am: Assam received 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits from China on Wednesday night, reports NDTV. “The Indian government as well as many countries across the world have been procuring PPE kits from China, says Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who received the consignment at the airport. “We are the first state government to import the kits directly from China. Even the US is procuring from China.”
10.07 am: The Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against 17 foreign tourists in Thiruvananthapuram for breaking the lockdown norms. They had gone for a swim at the Kovalam Lighthouse beach. Five locals who belong to the resort where these tourists were staying were arrested. “The local people who have been arrested have been released on bail, while the probe against the foreigners has begun,” an official told IANS.
10.04 am: Rajasthan will lift some lockdown curbs from April 21, reports NDTV. industries located in the countryside will reopen but with certain restrictions to maintain physical distancing. Government departments will be opened in phases keeping physical distancing in mind. However, areas that are declared hotspots will remain in curfew and no movement will be allowed.
9.58 am: Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, says CEO Sundar Pichai.
9.52 am: The Delhi Police have sent a list of 281 people who were part of last month’s Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin West to immigration authorities, seeking lookout circulars against them, reports The Indian Express.
9.48 am: As many as 72 people across South Delhi, including in Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar, have been put under quarantine after a pizza delivery employee tested positive. “All of them are under home quarantine, and will be tested if they develop symptoms,” District Magistrate (South Delhi) BM Mishra tells The Indian Express.
9.41 am: A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru dies today, says Karnataka health department. The man was on ventilator support since April 10. With this, the state’s toll rises to 13.
9.36 am: The Tamil Nadu government defends its policy on regulating Covid-19 relief measures by NGOs and individuals, reports PTI. On Wednesday, the state government told the Madras High Court that there “is a significant risk of community spread” if NGOs, groups and others take up such activities on their own.
9.34 am: Raipur collector issues order for complete lockdown in the district from 5 pm today till 5 pm on April 19, reports ANI. Emergency services, however, will be exempted. “Only medical shops, milk booths, petrol pumps, LPG gas outlets and online home delivery services to remain open,” says the district relations. Vegetable markets and shops will remain closed.
9.32 am: Centre allows health and motor policyholders to make payments on or before May 15 for renewal of their policies. “This is for policies that are due between March 25 and May 3, in order to ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period,” says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
9.26 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research quotes a Chinese study to say that the coronavirus strain is a mutated form of its variant found in bats. “As per a research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have mutated in bats so as to infect humans,” says ICMR’s head scientist Raman R Gangakhedkar, according to NDTV. “There is also a possibility that bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, and from pangolins it got transmitted to humans. The event of coronavirus transmitting from bats to humans happens once in a thousand years. When some virus changes species, that is a rare event.”
9.22 am: 21 people test positive in Lucknow, says the King George’s Medical University. As many as 929 samples were tested on Wednesday.
9.20 am: Congress leader and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said there was confusion and ad hocism in the absence of a national plan to deal with the pandemic, reports The Indian Express. He urged the Supreme Court to step in.
9.17 am: Two more people test positive in Bihar. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 72, reports PTI. The fresh cases are from Patna and Vaishali districts, says a health official.
9.15 am: A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits, have been despatched today from Guangzhou airport to India, Vikram Misri, the ambassador of India to China, tells ANI.
9.12 am: 25 new cases in Rajasthan today, says the state health department. Below is the break up.
9.11 am: India’s exports dipped by a record 34.57% in March due to a sharp decline in shipments of petroleum products, gems, jewellery and leather, which has taken the total exports in the period 2019-2020 to $314.31 billion, government data showed on Wednesday.
9.08 am: As many as 668 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s naval group test positive, reports Reuters.
9.07 am: South Korea confirms 22 more cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally rises to 10,613 with 229 deaths. South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day.
9.05 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 980 after 42 more people test positive in Indore, PTI reports citing health officials. The toll in the state is 55.
8.46 am: India’s health ministry has updated the figures for coronavirus cases in the country. There are now a total of 12,380 cases, and 414 patients have died. Out of the total number of Covid-19 patients, 10,477 people are being treated, 1,488 people have recovered, and one person has migrated.
8.39 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday responded to the US’ withdrawal of funds, saying that Donald Trump’s decision was regretted but that work needed to continue against the Covid-19 pandemic. “The faster all cases are found, tested, isolated and cared for, the harder we make it for the virus to spread,” said World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It is a time to be united in “our common struggle against a common threat”, he said.
8.30 am: The United Nations chief says only a “safe and effective vaccine” might bring the world back to a “sense of normalcy”, AFP reports. He called for fast efforts towards such a vaccine.
7.56 am: The United States records nearly 2,600 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University, reports AFP.
7.25 am: The WHO chief says India’s health ministry and WHO South-East Asia have initiated a systematic engagement of the world body’s national polio surveillance network and other field staff for India’s coronavirus response, tapping into the best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio, reports ANI.
7.20 am: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has criticised United States President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the world body. “There is no time to waste, Ghebreyesus says. “WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic.”
7.15 am: Anil Kumar, the additional commissioner of traffic in Hyderabad has said around 29,000 vehicles in the city have been seized as of Wednesday for flouting lockdown rules, reports ANI.
7.05 am: Visuals of a person carrying his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur, Kerala. The man walked for nearly one km. However, the police allegedly stopped the autorickshaw he got to take his father back from the hospital amid a nationwide lockdown, reports ANI.
7 am: The Centre’s identification of 170 hotspots includes 123 districts with large outbreaks and 47 with clusters. They have been marked in 25 states and Union Territories The districts with a high number of cases or a higher growth rate of infections are being marked as hotspots, the districts with a few cases are tagged as non-hotspots and those without any cases are green zones.
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hotspot districts as 22 of its 27 districts have been marked. This is followed by Maharashtra that has 14 such districts, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India classified districts across the country into three categories – hotspots, non-hotpots, and green zones and the Centre released a new set of guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 till May 3. Industries in rural areas and all agricultural activities will be allowed to resume from April 20. The government has also allowed IT and IT-enabled services, online teaching and distance learning.
- India has reported a total of 11,933 coronavirus cases. Of these 392 patients have died, 10,197 people are being treated, 1,343 have recovered.
- The Centre made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public spaces, including workplaces. It added that all persons in charge of public places, workplaces, and transport facilities must ensure social distancing. The home ministry said nobody who manages a public space should allow a gathering of more than five people.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has made arrangements to shift hundreds of migrant workers and daily-wage earners who were living on the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
- Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani went into self-isolation a day after he met a Congress legislator who tested positive for the coronavirus. Imran Khedawala had met Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja along with at least two other MLAs from his party to discuss the situation related to Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.