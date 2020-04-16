The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 12,380, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In India, 414 people have died of Covid-19. Out of the total number of cases, 10,477 patients are being treated, 1,488 have recovered, and one person has migrated.
The Chhattisgarh government has announced free ration through the public distribution system for a month even for those families without a ration card in the state.
Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka reported new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. A 65-year-old man died in Agra. In Bengaluru, a 66-year-old Covid-19 patient on ventilator support died. Three deaths were reported from Gujarat.
The Centre has identified 170 districts in the country as coronavirus hotspots or “red zone” areas, including all six metros and most large cities. These places account for more than 80% of the cases in the country or have witnessed an exponential rise in infections.
The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he regretted United States President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding the global body. He added that WHO’s mandate was to “work with all nations equally, without regard to the size of their populations or economies”.
The United States recorded nearly 2,600 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 20 lakh people and killed 1,37,108.