Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide free foodgrain to all labourers whose ration cards have not been registered in the state, reported PTI. The request came at a time when the entire country is in lockdown till May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi also asked the state government to set up a task force to revive the economy and to provide relief to farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the coronavirus crisis. “I urge you to set up an economic revival task force in Uttar Pradesh with noted experts to put in place an economic revival plan,” Gandhi said in her letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. “The task of this force would be to prepare a roadmap for the economic revival in the state.”

She said small-scale industries have been severely affected by the pandemic, which has infected 805 people in Uttar Pradesh so far, and killed 13. The condition of migrant labourers in the country has deteriorated since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, to end on May 3. Tens of thousands of labourers have attempted to make their way to their home towns on foot or in vehicles, only for state borders to be sealed off. This has led to unrest and protests among some workers lodged at special camps set up for them.

Gandhi demanded that farmers be assured of the procurement of their produce and that their pending dues for sugarcane crop be cleared immediately. She also asked Adityanath to ensure smooth harvest and procurement of Rabi crops, and relaxation of conditions for the use of combined harvesters, and agricultural machines that reap, thresh and clean cereal crops.

