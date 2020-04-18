The number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 14,792 on Saturday evening after 957 new cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 36 to 488, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 2,000.
The Centre said that as of Saturday morning, 4,291 cases of Covid-19 were related to a “single source” – an event held in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. In Tamil Nadu, one of the worst-hit states by the pandemic, 84% of all cases were linked to this source. The government also said that in 47 districts in 23 states, no cases have been reported in the last 14 days.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation with top officials in New Delhi and took stock of the supply of essential commodities. He also reviewed the working of a 24x7 control room set up to monitor the pandemic and coordinate with states and Union Territories.
The Delhi government increased the number of containment zones in the city from 68 to 76. In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, the number of coronavirus patients reached 3,648 after 328 new patients were found.
The Centre changed FDI norms to prevent “opportunistic takeovers” of Indian firms by foreign entities. Firms which operate in countries bordering India will now have to take government permission before investing in India.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed all courts in the Union Territory to treat the cases of domestic abuse as urgent. In Delhi, the High Court sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a petition seeking measures to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.
At least 21 Indian Navy officials at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first confirmation of coronavirus cases in the naval force that came a day after the Indian Army said there were eight cases among its troops.
The World Health Organization said that several nations may follow China in increasing their tolls once the crisis brought on by coronavirus is under control. China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, had abruptly raised its toll by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely.
Globally, the number of Covid-19 patients reached 22.73 lakh, including 1.56 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases in the United States rose to 7.06 lakh. The number of deaths in Africa crossed 1,000.
National carrier Air India said it has reopened bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, and for international flights for travel from June 1.