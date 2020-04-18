Covid-19: Delhi to use rapid testing kits in containment zones from Sunday, says health minister
India’s tally as of Saturday morning stood at 14,378, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 11,906 people are being treated while 480 have died. As many as 1,991 people have recovered so far.
More than 20 sailors of the Indian Navy in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The officials have been quarantined at a naval hospital in the city.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country has reduced from three days before the lockdown to 6.2 days. The health ministry said there had been a 40% decline in the growth factor of Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19 has affected 22.43 lakh people, and caused 1.54 lakh deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
12.27 pm: Jain says rapid testing kits will be used in containment zones in Delhi from Sunday.
12.26 pm: There are 1,767 Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators.
12.24 pm: PM Narendra Modi lauds Income Tax relief to small businesses. “The world is fighting Covid-19 together,” he tweets.
12.22 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has asked the state officials to resolve the problems of labourers amid lockdown, reports Hindustan Times.
12.09 pm: In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of patients rises to 1,355, reports ANI citing the state health department. The toll in the state is 69.
12.08 pm: 12 more cases in Karnataka since from 5 pm on Friday till Saturday noon. The state’s total count now stands at 371, including 13 deaths. “Of the 12 new cases, 11 have contact history and one has a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI),” says the state government, according to ANI.
12.07 pm: The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum neighbourhood reached 101 on Friday after 15 new patients were found, reports PTI. There have been at least 10 deaths reported from the area so far.
12.04 pm: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces a Rs 100-crore package to generate wage-based employment, reports News18. The scheme will be effective from this April to September.
12.01 pm: Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja says the 85-year-old man who died after initially testing positive for coronavirus, and later negative, did not die due to Covid-19. He had age-related issues and heart diseases, she adds. His body will be handed over to relatives and not Covid-19 protocol, but general guidelines will be followed in his funeral, says Shylaja.
11.58 am: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma says the state’s tally has reached 10 after two more people tested positive. “Both cases are from the house of the first patient, one is family and other a helper in the house,” he tweets.
11.41 am: In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, a 65-year-old patient dies at the Government Medical College and Hospital today morning, reports PTI. This is the third coronavirus-related death in the district.
11.38 am: Meeting of Group of Ministers over Covid-19 is underway at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence.
11.34 am: The World Health Organization on Friday said that several nations may follow China in increasing their tolls once the crisis brought on by coronavirus is under control. China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday abruptly raised its toll from the pandemic by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely.
11.30 am: A 42-year-old police constable and his wife have test positive in Pune, confirms Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City) Ravindra Shisve.
10.55 am: There are 176 new cases in Gujarat, taking the state’s total count to 1,272.
10.54 am: The toll in Gujarat rises to 48 after 7 more patients died since 6 pm on Friday, says the state health department, according to ANI.
10.50 am: 31 new cases in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, says Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603, including 42 discharged and 15 deaths.
10.47 am: China’s imported cases increases to 1,566 with 27 fresh infections, say health officials.
10.20 am: Of the 1,062 samples tested on Friday in Lucknow, 98 are positive, reports ANI.
10.14 am: Four new cases in Nagpur today, says the municipal corporation.
9.52 am: The higher education department in Punjab has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar for not shutting down completely and thus endangering the lives of about 3200 people, reports ANI.
9.49 am: The Gujarat government will carry out plasma transfusion treatment on critical patients to boost their immunity, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi tells PTI. “From Gujarat, Ahmedabad civil hospital and SVP Hospital have sought ICMR’s permission to start this treatment for coronavirus patients,” she adds. “Both the hospitals are ready to start it. They have already sent their proposals for approval.”
9.45 am: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns the world economy is now bound to suffer a “severe recession” in 2020.
9.38 am: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries, including India, helping others in the global fight against the pandemic, reports PTI.
9.35 am: Rajasthan reports 41 more cases and two deaths. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1,270 while toll reaches 19.
9.26 am: 50 more people tested positive in Indore on Friday night, PTI reports citing health officials. With this, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is now 1,360. So far, 69 persons have died due to the infection in the state.
9.17 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says the coronavirus pandemic is a huge challenge but is also an an opportunity.
9.15 am: The United Kingdom has set up a taskforce to find a coronavirus vaccine, reports The Guardian. The country on Friday reported 847 fresh death. The total toll in the country is 14,576.
9.05 am: Domestic production of testing kits in India has been delayed primarily because of regulatory complexity.
8.54 am: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has ordered that student hostels at Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka be temporarily converted into quarantine centres, reports ANI.
8.50 am: Here’s the break-up of the cases reported in India so far
8.46 am: India’s tally has gone upto 14,378 as of Saturday morning, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 11,906 people are being treated while 480 have died. As many as 1,991 people have recovered so far.
8.43 am: US President Donald Trump supports protestors who have been demonstrating against stay-at-home orders. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Trump tweeted on Friday. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” In another tweet, he says: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”
8.40 am: The Navy adds that action has been taken as per the established protocol. The in-living block has been put under quarantine and INS Angre is under lockdown. “No cases of infection onboard ships & submarines,” it adds.
8.39 am: The Indian Navy says 21 serving personnel tested positive within naval premises at Mumbai, reports ANI. “This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai,” it adds. “Most of these are asymptomatic & have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7.”
7.50 am: People gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market.
7.45 am: A case has been registered on Friday against a bride, groom and their relatives for flouting lockdown rules in Chikhli town in Gujarat, reports ANI.
7.40 am: Around 20 navy officials have tested positive for the coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai, reports ANI. The first officer tested positive on April 7 at the INS Angre base. “All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested,” reports ANI, citing unidentified Navy officials.
7.35 am: The United States has said it will help Pakistan fight coronavirus with financial aid of over $8 million. “Together we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” says US envoy Paul Jones in a video message.
7.30 am: India Post will deliver essential items, such as medicines and medical equipment. It will also provide pension and social security benefits through the Aadhar-enabled payment system. “We are making cash available to the needy in villages and remote areas through our Aadhaar-enabled payment where we deliver cash to pensioners and other social security beneficiaries at their doorstep,” Ajay Kumar Roy, the deputy director-general of mail operations, tells ANI.
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- India’s coronavirus cases went up to 13,835 with 452 deaths on Friday evening, according to the health ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 11,616 patients are being treated, 1,747 have recovered, and one person has left the country. Gujarat became the sixth state to cross the 1,000-mark in coronavirus cases with 1,021 patients.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country has reduced from three days before the lockdown to 6.2 days. The health ministry said there had been a 40% decline in the growth factor of Covid-19 cases.
- The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending and help revive growth amid the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised RBI for the measures, and said they will enhance liquidity and improve credit supply, thus helping small businesses.
- The Centre made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by the pandemic.
- China’s Wuhan city, said to be the epicentre of the outbreak, abruptly raised its toll from the pandemic by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020-’21 as the pandemic ravaged parts of the country in January and February.