Many states on Monday began to allow some economic activity in parts that are designated as non-hotspots or areas least affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that had forced the entire country into a lockdown on March 25.

However, some state governments, including Delhi and Punjab, have said that there will be no relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3 as the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 16,000-mark. However, central government employees above the rank of deputy secretary will be able to attend work in Delhi, ANI reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked officials to enforce restrictions in a stringent manner and to not issue curfew passes during the holy month of Ramzan, which begins next week.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown till May 7, adding that food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy will not be allowed to operate in the state from Monday.

Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday issued an order stating that the full lockdown, as stipulated in the home ministry order of April 14, will continue till April 21 midnight, PTI reported. Unidentified officials told the news agency that the state Cabinet is likely to discuss relaxations in a meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, all the restrictions in Tamil Nadu will continue till the government officially announces a decision based on the recommendations of a 21-member expert committee, The Hindu reported. The panel is scheduled to submit its report to the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

In Kerala, the government said no relaxation in lockdown guidelines would be allowed until May 3 in 88 hotspots, The Indian Express reported. Last week, the government divided the state into four zones – red, orange A, orange B and green. Easing of lockdown restrictions will be allowed from April 24 in orange A and from April 20 in Orange B areas, but lockdown norms will be intensified in the four red category districts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that his government will allow certain industries to resume operations in non-hotspot areas, but with necessary precautions. Thackeray added that barring exceptions, district borders will continue to remain sealed during the lockdown period. The state will discuss the modalities to ensure the smooth inter-district flow of migrant labourers on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said that the decision to relax the lockdown in 19 districts that have reported 10 or more coronavirus cases will be taken by the district magistrates after their assessment of the situation.

The Haryana government has authorised deputy commissioners of all districts to permit economic activity in accordance with guidelines issued by the home ministry. In Gujarat, around 1,000-odd industrial units are expected to start functioning from Monday after the administration issued necessary permissions for re-opening.

Limited economic activity will begin in some parts of Madhya Pradesh from Monday, but the state government will enforce strict lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

On Sunday, the Centre said supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown. The government also issued guidelines for the movement of migrant labourers living in relief camps to their workplace, within the boundaries of the state, in areas where the lockdown will be relaxed from Monday.

