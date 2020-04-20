Coronavirus: Over 1,500 new cases detected in a day; some economic activity resumes in non-hotspots
The toll rose to 543 on Monday morning, according to the health ministry.
The number of Covid-19 patients in India crossed the 17,000-mark on Monday morning after the health ministry confirmed a record 1,553 new cases in the preceding 24 hours. The toll rose to 543.
The total number of cases according to the ministry is 17,265, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 17,615 people have tested positive so far. The ministry said it is “reconciling” its figures with those from ICMR.
Some economic activity began on Monday in non-hotspot areas as the country begins to relax its lockdown gradually. Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown, the Centre said. However, the restrictions will continue in some states, such as Delhi, Punjab and Telangana.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,65,000 and more than 24,02,798 declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.39 am: The home ministry has objected to the Kerala government’s decision to dilute some of the nationwide restrictions during the lockdown by allowing restaurants and bookshops to open, PTI reports. Unidentified officials tell the agency that allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two-wheelers and two passengers in the backseat of car are a violation of the measures.
The Centre’s guidelines say that states are allowed to make restrictions stricter than the ones in place nationwide, but cannot dilute them.
9.38 am: Trump added that the US wants to send a team of experts to China to investigate the coronavirus, PTI reports. “We spoke to them [China] a long time ago about going in,” he said. “We want to go in. We want to see what’s going on. And we weren’t exactly invited, I can tell you that.”
9.36 am: In his daily press briefing on Sunday, United States President Donald Trump said his country has tested 4.18 million people for Covid-19, PTI reports. He claimed this was more than the figures of 10 other countries combined.
“That’s a record anywhere in the world,” he said. “We have done more testing than all of these countries combined – France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada.”
9.35 am: Seventeen new cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total in the state to 1,495.
9.25 am: A Covid-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh who had escaped from an isolation ward in a Jabalpur hospital has been found at a check post in Narsinghpur, ANI reports.
9.24 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is holding a meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers to discuss the altercation in Padarayanapura locality of Bengaluru on Sunday night. Police have filed four cases and taken 54 persons into custody for allegedly creating a ruckus when officials went to quarantine secondary contacts of three Covid-19 patients.
9.15 am: Delhi has 79 containment zones as of Monday morning.
8.50 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 17,265, including 543 deaths, according to the health ministry’s 8 am update. In the last 24 hours, the ministry has confirmed 1,553 cases and 36 deaths. As many as 2,546 patients have recovered so far.
However, the number of cases according to the Indian Council of Medical Research is 17,615. The health ministry says, “*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR.”
8.11 am: In Bengaluru late on Sunday, some secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients along with a few locals tried to remove barricades and argued with officials who had come to move them to a quarantine facility, PTI reports. The incident took place in Padarayanapura locality, which has been sealed off. Several primary contacts of the patients had already been sent in quarantine, police said.
“Officials have made a list of 58 people who are secondary contacts to be sent to quarantine,” PTI quotes DCP (West) B Ramesh as saying. “The first 15 people came with officials for quarantining and were sent in a bus. When the next group was called, they started opposing it and wanted the tests to be conducted on the spot.”
He said a case will be filed.
8.10 am: The West Bengal health department claims that the testing kits supplied by ICMR and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases two weeks ago began to give a large number of inconclusive results, which has necessitated repeat tests, and this has caused a delay in final test reports.
The department asks the ICMR to look into the matter immediately.
8.07 am: Pictures from toll plazas in some parts of the country as the lockdown is eased:
7.30 am: The Karnataka government has issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures till the midnight of April 21, PTI reports. Unidentified officials tell the news agency that the state Cabinet is likely to discuss relaxations in a meeting on Monday.
7.20 am: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has risen by almost 2,000 to reach 40,661 on Sunday, reports AFP, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
7.15 am: The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 79 after the government adds Tilak Vihar to the list, reports ANI.
7.10 am: Telangana has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7, four days longer than the nationwide lockdown announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports ANI. Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato will also not be allowed to operate from today.
- The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 16,116 on Sunday evening after 1,324 cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 31 to 519, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 2,300.
- The Centre directed airlines to stop taking bookings from May 4, the day after the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus would be lifted.
- The home ministry said that migrant labourers can be screened and those who are asymptomatic can be allowed to move within the state to reach their place of work. All such workers living in relief camps will have to be registered with the local authorities. However, the ministry added that inter-state travel of migrant workers will not be allowed.
- The home ministry also said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce firms will continue to stay banned during the lockdown period, just four days after allowing such companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and clothes.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the “contours of professional life”, adding that the disease affects everyone equally. He added that the country’s response to the pandemic should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.