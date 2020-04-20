West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Centre’s decision to send inter-ministerial teams to some parts of the country, where it described the coronavirus situation as being “especially serious”. The regions earmarked by the Centre are Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and some other places in West Bengal.

“We welcome all constructive support and suggestions, especially from the central government in negating the Covid-19 crisis,” Banerjee tweeted. “However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs [inter-ministerial central teams] in select districts across India including few in West Bengal under Disaster Management Act 2005 is unclear.”

Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to share the criteria used for selecting these districts to deploy ICMTs. “Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism,” the West Bengal chief minister said.

“The situation is ‘especially serious’ in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal,” the home ministry had said in a letter to states and Union Territories. “Violation of lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of Covid-19.” The Centre will send two teams to West Bengal to assess the situation.

The total number of cases in India according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is 17,265, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 17,615 people have tested positive so far. The ministry said it is “reconciling” its figures with those from ICMR.

