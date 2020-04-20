India on Monday morning recorded the biggest daily jump in the number of new coronavirus cases – 1,553 people tested positive in the preceding 24 hours – taking the total to 17,265. The toll increased to 543 after 36 patients died. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for coronavirus testing, reported 17,615 cases. The health ministry said that their figures are “being reconciled” with ICMR.
The Centre wrote to the Kerala government to object to the alleged dilution of lockdown guidelines as the state allowed buses to operate in cities and opening of micro, small and medium enterprises in municipal areas. However, the state said there was some “misunderstanding” and denied any dilution. In a separate letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all states and Union Territories to strictly comply with the government guidelines.
The West Bengal government alleged that the testing kits supplied by the Indian Council for Medical Research were faulty and often giving inconclusive results. The defective kits are forcing officials to opt for multiple tests and thus delaying the process, the state health department said.
The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory against the spraying of disinfectants on people to contain the coronavirus spread, saying it is physically and psychologically harmful. The advisory described the harmful effects the chlorine present in the disinfectant can have on humans.
A team of officials faced stiff resistance in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru on Sunday when they had come to shift some residents to a quarantine facility. Fifty-nine people have been arrested and five first information reports have been filed in the matter.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state is now coronavirus-free as both patients have recovered.
United States President Donald Trump said that he wanted to send a team of experts to China to investigate how the coronavirus spread from there to other nations.
Globally, the toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,65,000 and more than 24,02,798 declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.