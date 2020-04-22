The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 19,984 on Wednesday morning after 1,383 cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 50 to 640, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 3,860.
The Indian Medical Association withdrew its symbolic protest against attacks on healthcare professionals after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured them that the safety and dignity of doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable. IMA members had demanded a special Central law against violence on doctors, nurses, health care workers and hospitals by an ordinance, and to implement it on priority basis.
The West Bengal government said that it will fully cooperate with Centre’s inter-ministerial team to review the coronavirus situation in the state. The team leaders had alleged that that the ruling Trinamool Congress was not providing them access to some districts.
Fifty pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, have shut down operations after the region was declared a containment zone. Several other manufacturing units in the area, which is Asia’s largest pharmaceutical hub, have also significantly downsized operations, fuelling concerns about the impending shortage of medicines in the country.
An official from the ministry of civil aviation tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee was present in office on April 15 and was tested positive on April 21, the ministry said in a tweet. All colleagues who came in contact with the official were asked to go into self isolation as a precautionary measure.
United States President Donald Trump said he would order a temporary halt in issuing green cards to prevent people from immigrating to his country. Trump said that his order would initially be in effect for 60 days, but that he might extend it based on the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to house the arrested members of the Muslim religious sect who had gathered in Nizamuddin in March amid the coronavirus pandemic in temporary jails if they are suspected of being carriers of the virus.
The border between Delhi and Noida was sealed on Tuesday night as part of a preventive step to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said. However, some exceptions will be made for those rendering essential services and workers who are directly involved in containing the outbreak.
The World Health Organisation said the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China, dismissing theories that it was produced in a high-security laboratory. “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib said at a press briefing.
Globally, the toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1.77 lakh and more than 25.63 lakh declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.