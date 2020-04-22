An employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said on Wednesday. The government added that the patient’s colleagues who came in contact with him have been asked to go into self isolation.

“An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for Covid-19 on 21st April,” Ministry of Civil Aviation posted on Twitter. “All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution.”

The ministry added that it has informed the Delhi government about the patient. “They [the Delhi government] are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling,” they said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the ministry has provided medical support to its employee. “We stand by our colleague who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support,” he wrote on Twitter. “Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery.”

On Tuesday, a Covid-19 case was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. Media reports claimed that about 125 families living in the premises had been asked to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure. An unidentified official had said that the main Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stay, had not been affected.

Delhi has 2,156 cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid-19 has killed 47 patients in the Capital. The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 19,984 with a toll of 640 as of Wednesday morning.

