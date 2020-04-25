Covid-19: Centre allows few shops to open with conditions; India records largest single-day spike
The total number of cases in India reached 23,452 on Friday evening and the toll rose to 723, the health ministry’s data showed.
Meanwhile, the Centre has issued an order relaxing lockdown guidelines to allow the functioning of select shops within and outside municipal areas. However, the exemptions will not apply to the shops in malls, coronavirus hotspots and containment zones.
The United States toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 27.90 lakh people and caused over 1.95 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8 am: US President Donald Trump says he spoke “sarcastically” about injecting disinfectants to combat the coronavirus, reports AFP.
7.55 am: A seven-member committee, set up by the University Grants Commission, proposes delayed start to new college session due to the coronavirus pandemic from mid-July to September, reports The Indian Express.
7.50 am: The administration of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district recommends the suspension of a government official after he reportedly lodged a case against a six-month-old child and three-year-old girl, along with 45 others, for violating the lockdown guidelines, reports The Indian Express.
7.47 am: The toll from the coronavirus pandemic in United States has crossed 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 3,000 people died in the last 24 hours, BBC reports.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 23,452 on Friday evening, according to data from the health ministry. The Indian Council of Medical Research, however, said that at least 23,502 people have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. The toll rose to 723 while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,813.
- The Centre has said four more inter-ministerial central teams have been set up to review the Covid-19 situation in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Centre had earlier this week sent six teams to West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus crisis has taught India to be self-reliant. “Coronavirus has created new challenges that we have never imagined,” the prime minister said during a virtual meeting with village heads across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. The prime minister praised the village heads for their handling of the escalating health crisis.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tirupur from April 26. This entails a blanket ban on all activities and movement of people apart from the “extremely essential services” identified by the government.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy trials – transfusion of plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19 to a patient in critical condition – have been conducted on four patients in the Capital. He added that the results so far had been encouraging.