Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the ministry’s headquarters in Delhi, which was sealed after an employee had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21, has been sanitised and reopened.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is sanitised, safe, up and reopened,” Puri wrote on Twitter. “It was sealed after one of our colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21.”

The @MoCA_GoI office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is sanitized, safe, up & reopened.



It was sealed after one of our colleagues tested positive for #COVID19 on 21st April.

After operating from Nirman Bhawan & Udhyog Bhawan for a while, I worked out of my Civil Aviation office today. pic.twitter.com/68wFat1fYH — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 27, 2020

After the employee tested positive, all his colleagues who come in contact with him had been asked to isolate themselves. The civil aviation ministry had said that it was following the necessary safety protocol on the office premises.

On April 22, Puri had assured all help to the employee. “We stand by our colleague who has tested positive for Covid-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support,” he had said. “Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery.”

Last week, a Covid-19 case was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Media reports claimed that about 125 families living in the premises had been asked to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure. An unidentified official had said that the main building where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stay had not been affected.

Delhi has 2,918 cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid-19 has killed 54 people in the Capital. The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 27,892 and the toll has reached 872.

