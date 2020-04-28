The NITI Aayog building in New Delhi was sealed on Tuesday after an employee working for the government’s policy think tank was found to be infected with Covid-19. In a tweet, NITI Aayog said contacts of the patient have been asked to go into self-quarantine.

“An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with Covid-19,” the organisation tweeted. “It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed.”

The organisation said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building are under way. The building was sealed for 48 hours, NDTV reported.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Monday said that the ministry’s headquarters in Delhi, which was sealed after an employee had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21, has been sanitised and reopened. After the employee tested positive, all his colleagues who come in contact with him had been asked to isolate themselves.

Last week, a Covid-19 case was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Media reports claimed that about 125 families living in the premises had been asked to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure. An unidentified official had said that the main building where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stay had not been affected.

Delhi has 3,108 cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid-19 has killed 54 people in the Capital. The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 29,435 and the toll has reached 934.