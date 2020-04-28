The Delhi government has relaxed the lockdown guidelines in the national Capital and allowed veterinary services and self-employed individuals such as electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairmen to operate from Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported. Delhi has recorded 3,108 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev issued an order lifting the restrictions on the services late on Monday after an empowered group, constituted by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, recommended that a section of service rendering persons must be allowed to work even if the lockdown is extended beyond May 3.

However, these relaxations will not apply to any of the 99 containment zones in the city, an unidentified senior government official told the newspaper.

Here is the list of services allowed to operate:

Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine.

Interstate (by air or road) and intrastate movement of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, midwives, and other hospital support services, including ambulances.

Services provided by self-employed persons – electrician, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers.

Operation of shelter homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows.

Shops of educational books for students

Shops selling electric fans have also been allowed to open.

The order stated that all other restrictions will remain intact in Delhi. The chief secretary asked the agencies concerned, including the Delhi Police, to ensure that “status quo” be maintained across the city with regard to restrictions that will continue until further orders.

The home ministry had earlier allowed these services to operate but the Delhi government had decided against it. It had said on April 19 that a decision on allowing these activities would be taken on April 27 after a thorough review of the ground situation.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on April 24 issued an order allowing all shops in residential areas – except those in malls and shopping complexes – to reopen.