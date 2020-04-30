Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that any further lockdown would be “devastating” for the economy and added that India needed to be “clever” about the removal of restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.
The International Labour Organization said that almost half the world’s workforce is in danger of losing their livelihood due to the lockdown. The report said that the drop in working hours in the second quarter of 2020-’21, which means from April to June, is likely to be much higher than anticipated earlier.
The United States government’s aid agency, USAID, declared an additional grant of $3 million (Rs 22.54 crore) to India to help it combat Covid-19. Earlier, USAID had granted India $5.8 million (Rs 43.59 crore). The aid will be provided through Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity project, a financing platform established by IPE Global, an Indian international development consulting group.
The Indian embassies in the United Arab Emirates and the United States have started online registration to contact Indian nationals who are stranded in the two countries because of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. However, no date of travel has been announced yet.
United States President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that China will “do anything” to make sure he does not win a second term in office. Trump criticised Beijing and said the country should have been more “active” in letting the world know about the coronavirus much sooner. The US elections are due in November, and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is Trump’s opponent.
India markets surged on Thursday as sentiment improved due to hopes of finding a potential treatment for the coronavirus infection. Early results on Wednesday from a United States trial of the drug remdesivir showed that it might help patients recover from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Over 2,300 students from West Bengal will return home from Rajasthan’s Kota in 95 buses arranged by the state government, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. They are expected to reach West Bengal by Friday.
Hundreds of migrant labourers working at a construction site at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad on Wednesday attacked officials of the construction companies, demanding wages and permission to go home amid the nationwide lockdown. The angry workers also threw stones at a police vehicle and injured three policemen. Nearly 2,400 workers from 10 states have been employed by two companies at the construction site.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 31.96 lakh on Thursday, including 2.27 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.