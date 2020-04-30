The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate has improved from 13.06% to 25.19% in 14 days. The ministry added that Covid-19 cases in the country are now doubling every 11 days.

“Our country’s Covid-19 [situation] has improved from 13.06% to 25.19% in 14 days,” the ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at the press briefing on the Covid-19 situation. “We are seeing a progressive trend in the recovery rate, this is a very positive sign.”

The health ministry said that 8,324 patients in India have recovered so far. The country has reported 33,610 coronavirus cases so far including 1,075 deaths.

Agarwal added that the Covid-19 death rate in India is 3.2%. “65% of those dead males and 35% are females,” he said. The health ministry also gave an age-wise breakup of the deaths.

If we look at the deaths so far:



Case fatality rate is 3.2%; 65% of deaths are male and 35% are female.



Age distribution:

Less than 45 years: 14%

45 - 60 year age group: 34.8%

More than 60 years: 51.2%

(60-75 years: 42%, Above 75 years: 9.2%)



- @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 30, 2020

The health ministry official said the doubling rate of Covid-19 has gone from 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown to 11 days now. “The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu is between 11 and 20 days,” Agarwal said.

“Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala have a doubling rate between 20 and 40 days,” Agarwal said. “Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling of over 40 days.”

On a question about Covid-19 testing kits, Agarwal said that as per protocol, only RT-PCR [Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests] are being done. “The tests are available in 292 government and 97 private facilities across the country,” he said. “In the last five days, 49,800 tests have been conducted.”

Follow our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic