Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the government will implement the Centre’s latest guidelines regarding relaxing the lockdown. The lockdown, imposed first on March 24 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was to end on May 3. However, it has been extended by another two weeks till May 17.

Delhi has been classified a Covid-19 red zone or a hotspot.

“Lockdown was a necessity as the country was not properly prepared,” he said in his virtual press conference. “Now, people of Delhi are ready to deal with social distancing and other steps to prevent spread.”

Kejriwal said economic activity has to be started to generate revenue and to pay salaries. “Entire Delhi is in a red zone,” he added. “We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 crores this year. How will the government function?”

Delhi has recorded 4,122 coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities so far, according to the figures from the health ministry. There are 96 containment zones in the national Capital.

“The time has come to re-open Delhi,” the chief minister said. “We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We are now prepared to deal with the crisis. We have told the central government to seal only containment zones and make the rest of Delhi a green zone.”

Kejriwal also assured the people that the Delhi government has made full use of the lockdown to prepare for the crisis.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.

The lockdown has been extended in Delhi for two weeks, but there will be certain relaxations https://t.co/hKudzSRKyQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 3, 2020

Here is a list of activities that have been permitted, and those that remain banned in the Capital:

What is allowed



All government offices will open from Monday. Hundred percent attendance in all offices providing essential services. Others to work with 33% strength.

Private offices can open with 33% strength.

Self employed people like plumbers, technicians and domestic workers are allowed to work.

Malls and market complex will be shut but shops selling essential commodities and books and stationery will be allowed to open.

Weddings will be allowed with 50 people in attendance, funerals with 20 people.

Firms involved in the manufacturing and supply of essential goods will be allowed to open.

E-commerce activities only for essential commodities.

Construction activity allowed if workers are staying on site.

All agricultural activities are permitted and supply chain activities related to agriculture will function.

What is prohibited