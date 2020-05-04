Migrant workers on Sunday boarded the Shramik special trains to return to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. So far, 31 trains have operated and more are expected to run over the next 15 days, according to The Indian Express.

The decision of the Narendra Modi government to charge an additional fare of Rs 50 for migrant workers to return home in the trains, to be operated at the request of the state governments, has drawn flak from several Opposition leaders.

The lockdown, imposed first on March 25 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was to end on May 3. However, it has been extended by another two weeks till May 17.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that it was a conscious call to not run these trains free of cost so that only those who intend to travel availed of the transport. “Problem is once you make services free, everyone is eligible to travel,” he added. “Then who is coming to the stations; who all are travelling would become a problem to track. This service is for stranded migrant workers, students etc and they are allowed to travel only after thorough screening. These trains are not for general public. So we are charging just nominal fare.”

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.

Here are some photos of migrants boarding trains and buses:

Migrant workers walk to board buses to their native places in Gujarat's Surat city on Sunday. (Credit:PTI)

Railway Protection Force personnel click pictures of migrants as they wait in a queue to board a special train for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, from Mumbai on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

Passengers scuttle to board on buses in Bengaluru to return to their hometowns as the Karnataka government opened inter-state transport buses for people on Sunday. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

Migrant workers stand, flouting social distancing guidelines, in a queue for registration and medical certificates in Kerala's Kochi city on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

Migrants who were stranded in Maharashtra arrive at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow from Nashik by a special train on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

Buses that brought stranded students from Kota parked in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Sunday. (Credit: PTI)

First bus with migrant workers leaves for #Rajasthan from #Dharavi in #Mumbai. The bus had the capacity to accommodate 40 passengers, but keeping social distancing in mind only 20 migrant workers were allowed to travel. @IndianExpress @MumbaiPolice #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/sjma6FRWbC — Sagar Rajput (@sagarajput24) May 3, 2020

The 24 coach train from Vadodara Jn to Lucknow is expected to depart in a few minutes once authorities complete the process of settling all migrants into their coaches --50 in each @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jxKLGiyNII — Aditi Raja (@aditijf) May 3, 2020

More migrants to arrive at the station, the train is expected to depart at 2:30 am. Railway officials have confirmed that although no one is allowed to board at technical halts, migrants will alight at Kanpur and Lucknow stations in UP @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/VASSXc3UKb — Aditi Raja (@aditijf) May 3, 2020