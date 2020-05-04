Social distancing norms were flouted as standalone liquor shops opened across India on Monday, nearly six weeks after being shut down, amid a lockdown to combat the coronavirus. Huge lines were seen outside liquor stores in major cities, with people packed into small spaces, posing a challenge for police personnel.

However, in some places in Bengaluru, as well as in Guwahati, customers followed social distancing regulations while purchasing alcohol.

Here are some photographs from Monday:

Karnataka

A retail store sells liquor to customers after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed to combat Covid-19, in Bengaluru on May 4. (Photo credit: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

A policeman directs customers assembling outside a liquor store in Bengaluru on May 4. (Photo credit: AFP)

Karnataka: People line up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/3SmTwlO1w1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Assam

People stand outside a liquor store in Guwahati, Assam on May 4. (Photo credit: PTI)

People stand following social distancing norms outside a liquor store in Guwahati, Assam on May 4. (Photo credit: PTI)

Delhi

People ignore social distancing norms while standing outside a liquor shop in Delhi on May 4. (Photo credit: Reuters)

#WATCH: People stand in a queue outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. Govt has allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. pic.twitter.com/aF1g9cbz7L — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The nationwide lockdown, first imposed on March 25, was on May 1 extended till May 17. During the first phase of the lockdown, from March 25 to April 14, only shops selling essential commodities were allowed to stay open. During the second phase, which lasted until May 3, industries restarted in some parts of the country, and agricultural activity was allowed without restrictions.

Under the newest guidelines, the government has allowed even non-essential shops and some economic activities to resume in most of the country, especially in “orange” and “green” zones, which have lower numbers of Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that liquor shops will be open in red, orange and green zones, except in containment areas.

However, the West Bengal government has decided that liquor shops in Kolkata will remain closed, News18 reported on Monday. The shops will be permitted to open only in “green zones”, unidentified officials in the West Bengal government said.

The Maharashtra government had on Sunday said that liquor shops will not open in four of the most-affected districts in the state, which includes Mumbai and Pune. However, later in the day, it reversed its decision, allowing the shops to open, Mumbai Mirror reported.

