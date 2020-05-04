In pictures: Social distancing norms ignored as people flock to liquor stores amid Covid-19 lockdown
Huge lines were seen outside liquor stores in major cities, with people packed into small spaces, posing a challenge for police personnel.
Social distancing norms were flouted as standalone liquor shops opened across India on Monday, nearly six weeks after being shut down, amid a lockdown to combat the coronavirus. Huge lines were seen outside liquor stores in major cities, with people packed into small spaces, posing a challenge for police personnel.
However, in some places in Bengaluru, as well as in Guwahati, customers followed social distancing regulations while purchasing alcohol.
Here are some photographs from Monday:
Karnataka
Assam
Delhi
Chhattisgarh
The nationwide lockdown, first imposed on March 25, was on May 1 extended till May 17. During the first phase of the lockdown, from March 25 to April 14, only shops selling essential commodities were allowed to stay open. During the second phase, which lasted until May 3, industries restarted in some parts of the country, and agricultural activity was allowed without restrictions.
Under the newest guidelines, the government has allowed even non-essential shops and some economic activities to resume in most of the country, especially in “orange” and “green” zones, which have lower numbers of Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that liquor shops will be open in red, orange and green zones, except in containment areas.
However, the West Bengal government has decided that liquor shops in Kolkata will remain closed, News18 reported on Monday. The shops will be permitted to open only in “green zones”, unidentified officials in the West Bengal government said.
The Maharashtra government had on Sunday said that liquor shops will not open in four of the most-affected districts in the state, which includes Mumbai and Pune. However, later in the day, it reversed its decision, allowing the shops to open, Mumbai Mirror reported.