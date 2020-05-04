Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said “only minimum relaxations” should be allowed in Delhi, reported ANI. Vardhan’s comments come a day after Delhi reported a record 427 new infections.

Vardhan, however, said it was his personal opinion. “It’s not correct for me to comment on the situation in the city [Delhi] as it may be considered a political statement,” he told reporters, according to NDTV. “However, personally, I feel that Delhi is one of the few states in the country where stringent measures are required to tackle the pandemic. Only minimum relaxations should be allowed. While Home ministry has given detailed guidelines, each state has to take a decision considering the situation or extent of the outbreak.”

Delhi has been classified a Covid-19 red zone or a hotspot. It has recorded 4,549 coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities so far, according to the figures from the health ministry. There are 96 containment zones in the national Capital.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here

Vardhan’s remarks come on a day when states across India have eased curbs to boost the economy. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will implement the Centre’s latest guidelines regarding relaxing the lockdown. Kejriwal said economic activities have to be started to generate revenue and to pay salaries.

#WATCH Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid #CoronavirusLockdown to curb the spread of #COVID19: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/hHB5xQdXWe — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

From Monday, all government offices will open in Delhi. Private offices can also open but with only 33% strength. Self-employed people like plumbers, technicians and domestic workers are allowed to work. Shops selling essential commodities and books and stationery will be allowed to open.

The Delhi government has allowed weddings with 50 people in attendance and funerals with 20 people. E-commerce firms are only allowed to deliver essential commodities.

Firms involved in the manufacturing and supply of essential goods will be allowed to open. Construction activity too has been permitted only if the workers are staying on site. All agricultural activities are allowed and supply chain activities related to agriculture will function.

Also read

Coronavirus: ‘Time to re-open Delhi,’ says Arvind Kejriwal, announces new rules and relaxations