Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government for its delay in providing buses and trains to transport migrant workers home. He tweeted that the Centre’s plan was “poorly designed, planned, coordinated and implemented” during the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus.

The Congress leader’s attack comes after at least 16 migrant labourers were killed on Friday morning when a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. “The tragedy that happened this morning could have been avoided if governments had gone to the rescue of the migrant workers in time,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The Centre and the Opposition have been involved in a war of words over the treatment of migrant workers in the country, and the implementation of the lockdown.

Chidambaram said that two days ago he had tweeted asking why the central and state governments seemed oblivious to the fact that thousands of migrant workers were walking to their home states. “The decision to provide buses and trains was hopelessly belated,” he said.

The former Union minister added that once the decision to send migrants back home was announced, the government should have rescued those who had already begun their journeys on foot and should have provided them buses or trains.

It is obvious that the transport policy of providing buses and trains to transport migrant workers was poorly designed, planned, coordinated and implemented. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 8, 2020

The lockdown that was first imposed on March 25 was extended two times since – first to May 3 and then to May 17. This had left lakhs of migrant workers stranded as they struggled to make ends meet, and many demanded permission to go back home. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special ‘Sharmik’ trains to be operated by the Railways during the lockdown. However, by this time, many migrant workers had already attempted to travel home on foot, but some were stopped owing to the closure of state borders. Some also died on their way.

Last week, Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Centre’s decision to charge migrant workers who took the special trains home, after which the Centre had clarified that it was paying 85% of the fare and the state governments would contribute the other 15%.

India has recorded 56,342 coronavirus cases and 1,886 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.