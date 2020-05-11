Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump as India records 4,213 cases in 24 hours, toll is now 2,206
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his fifth meeting with chief ministers of all states, to analyse the coronavirus situation in the country.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,152 on Monday morning. The toll rose to 2,206. The country recorded 4,213 cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest single-day jump till now.
Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12 and the online booking will begin on Monday at 4 pm. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.
The coronavirus has affected more than 41 lakh people and claimed 2.82 lakh lives across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.30 am: The Shanghai Disneyland reopens in controlled capacity after months, even as China reports 17 new cases, PTI reports.
9.28 am: Air India flight with over 300 Indians, who were stranded in London, lands in Bengaluru, ANI reports.
9.22 am: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi writes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to release Rs 7,434 crore-worth grants within this quarter of the current fiscal year, in view of the declining revenue amid the pandemic, PTI reports
9.07 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes those at the forefront of research and innovation to find ways to defeat the coronavirus. “Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from Covid-19,” he tweets. “May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet.”
9.02 am: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crosss 7,000, making it the third worst-affected state in the country. Chennai registers the highest single-day rise with 509 infections – 76% of the 669 new cases reported in the state.
8.58 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 67,152 on Monday morning, according to health ministry’s latest update. The toll is now 2,206.
8.29 am: The National Security Guard employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus. The person is a “non-combatant support staff at a composite hospital”, ANI quotes the NSG’s director general, AK Singh as saying.
8.20 am: Mumbai receives its first batch of Indians who were stranded abroad after an Air India flight from Manila returns, ANI reports. Over 1,300 passengers were on the flight.
8.15 am: Agra’s chief medical officer has been removed as the number of cases spikes in the district, reports News18. RC Pandey is made the new CMO of Agra.
7.56 am: An Air India special flight brings back 225 stranded Indians from San Francisco, United States, says foreign minister S Jaishankar, according to ANI.
7.53 am: United States Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for the coronavirus, AFP reports. He is not in quarantine. This came after his close aide tested positive.
7.50 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls on people across the United Kingdom to return to work if they cannot do so from home, and lays out his vision for gradually restarting the economy, CNN reports. He also extends the country’s lockdown till June 1.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 62,939 on Sunday morning. The toll rose to 2,109. As many as 41,472 people are still being treated, while 19,357 were discharged after treatment and one person has left the country.
- The Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, the Centre said, adding that online booking will begin on Monday evening.
- India’s evacuation efforts continued on Sunday. A batch of 572 Indians reached Mumbai from the United Kingdom early on Sunday morning. A flight carrying 243 stranded Indians from Singapore landed in Mumbai later in the day. INS Jalashwa, with 698 repatriated Indians from the Maldives, also arrived at the Cochin Port on Sunday. Passengers were also flown from London to Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur to Kochi, Kuwait to Chennai, Tashkent in Uzbekistan to Delhi, and from the US to Mumbai and Hyderabad on Sunday. One flight that was set to transport passengers from Doha to Kerala was cancelled and rescheduled for Tuesday.
- As of Sunday evening, Maharashtra reported 20,228 positive cases, continuing to be the worst-affected state in India. Gujarat came second with 8,195 new infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, which reported 669 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 7,204.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold his fifth meeting with chief ministers of all states, to analyse the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday. The meeting will be held via videoconferencing at 3 pm.
- The Delhi government on Sunday acknowledged the discrepancies in the number of coronavirus deaths reported by hospitals and the numbers that it has announced. However, the government blamed hospitals for allegedly not reporting the deaths in a timely and regular way. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said earlier in the day that 75% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital were mild or asymptomatic.
- The Centre on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after the nationwide lockdown, saying the first week should be considered as “test or trial run”.