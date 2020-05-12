Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday around 12.30 pm, PTI reported. The senior Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain.

According to his office, Singh reached home on Tuesday and all his reports are normal, NDTV reported. Unidentified officials told PTI that the Congress leader was also tested for coronavirus and the results were negative.

Singh was taken to the cardiothoracic ward of the hospital at 8.45 pm on Sunday and kept under observation. On Monday, the Congress leader was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower.

The authorities at AIIMS said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication. “Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication,” said an unidentified official.

Singh is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, and has undergone two bypass surgeries – one in 1990 and another in 2009. The former prime minister suffered a fall shortly before Parliament was adjourned in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. At the time his doctors had advised complete bed rest.

On Sunday, several political leaders had wished Singh a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “deeply concerned” about Singh’s health. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also expressed concern.