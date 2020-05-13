Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its biggest daily increase in the number of coronavirus patients. The state recorded 1,495 new cases, and 54 deaths, NDTV reported. This took Maharashtra’s tally of cases up to 25,992 cases and 975 deaths, by far the highest numbers in the country. Maharashtra has now reported over 1,000 cases for six consecutive days.

Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country, reported 800 of Maharashtra’s 1,495 new cases, taking its total number to 15,747. Forty out of the 54 deaths took place in Mumbai.

As many as 66 new cases were discovered in Dharavi area of Mumbai, considered to be Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai Mirror reported. Dharavi now has over 1,000 cases.

An unidentified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the new cases were found in Mukund Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Kumbharwada and some other places in Dharavi. In the rest of Mumbai, 12 cases were reported from Mahim, and eight from Dadar.

Mumbai has tested over 2,30,000 samples so far. Around 3 lakh people are in home quarantine and over 14,000 in institutional quarantine.

On Tuesday, a report in The Indian Express said that Mumbai has run out of beds for severely ill Covid-19 patients. The municipal corporation plans to add more beds in Nair Hospital, KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital. It has reached out to private hospitals, asking them to increase capacity.

The country has so far reported 74,281 Covid-19 cases and 2,415 deaths, meaning over a third of each have come from Maharashtra, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

