Covid-19: Nirmala Sitharaman to give details on economic package at 4 pm; India’s cases over 74,000
The Indian Council of Medical Research will begin a population-based survey to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 among Indians.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning. The country reported 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll reached 2,415.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will address a press conference at 4 pm to elaborate on the Rs 20 lakh crore-financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research will begin antibody testing at the household-level to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 infections among Indians. The survey will include 24,000 adults, distributed equally over four strata of districts that will be categorised on the basis of the spread of the infection.
Covid-19 has infected more than 42.59 lakh people and claimed 2.91 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.00 am: A migrant labourer, cycling home to Uttar Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, dies after being hit by a speeding truck, PTI reports. The 41-year-old labourer and three others had stopped to rest when they were hit by the truck.
10.56 am: Delhi reports 359 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths. The Capital’s tally rises to 7,998 and the toll reaches 106.
10.40 am: A 113-year-old woman, believed to be the oldest person living in Spain, recovers from Covid-19, AFP reports.
Maria Branyas contracted the infection in April at the Santa Maria del Tura care home in the eastern city of Olot, where she has lived for the past 20 years, and fought the respiratory illness off in isolation in her room.
10.35 am: A train carrying 545 passengers leaves for Delhi from Bhubaneswar.
10.32 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm.
10.28 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore-stimulus package.
10.23 am: A 21-year-old migrant worker died due to a sunstroke on Tuesday after walking 300 km from Hyderabad towards Odisha, PTI reports
10.17 am: The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district begin an investigation after the people defied lockdown guidelines and gathered to welcome a monk on Tuesday.
10.13 am: More than 160 people, stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, return to Sikkim, PTI reports. More than 1,100 people have returned to the state so far.
10.09 am: The US Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, Reuters reports. The Heroes Act was introduced in the House of Representatives and could be voted on in the Democratic-led chamber this week.
10.03 am: Passengers arrive at the Bhubaneswar railway station to board a train to Delhi.
9.57 pm: The administration of Wuhan city in China’s Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus was first reported, on Tuesday decided to test all its 1.1 crore residents, due to a fresh cluster of community cases.
Read more:
Covid-19: Wuhan city in China to test all its 1.1 crore residents following fresh cluster of cases
9.53 am: Congress leader P Chidambaram says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore-stimulus package is a “headline and a blank page.”
9.52 am: The Maharashtra government says nearly 42,000 migrant workers have been sent home on 35 special trains so far, PTI reports.
9.47 am: The first passenger train from Mumbai arrives in Delhi
9.45 am: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rises to 538 with 101 new cases, ANI reports, quoting the state’s health department.
9.43 am: Rajasthan reports 87 new coronavirus cases. The state’s tally rises to 4,213 and the toll reaches 117.
9.35 am: Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned of a surge in the number of coronavirus deaths and economic damage alike if the government lifts stay-at-home orders too fast, AP reports.
9.32 am: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged religious leaders to challenge inaccurate and harmful messages that are fueling stigma, hate speech and conflict amid the coronavirus pandemic.
9.27 am: Indian students wait at the Dhaka airport to board a special flight to Jammu and Kashmir.
9.22 am: Passengers from Gujarat arrive in Delhi on special trains.
9.13 am: A train from Patna reaches the New Delhi Railway Station.
9.06 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 74,281.
8.28 am: A man, who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana, in a “Shramik Special” train tests positive, ANI reports.
8.26 am: The United States reports a record $738 billion budget deficit in April amid an increase in government spending and dipping revenue generation as Covid-19 cases rise in the nation, Reuters reports.
8.24 am: United States reports 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 82,246, AFP reports.
8.22 am: United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention commits $3.6 million to assist India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reports. The aid will support prevention, preparedness and response activities.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He also announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended into its fourth phase, beyond May 17. However, Modi said this phase of the lockdown will be “very different” from the first three, and that people cannot let the coronavirus rule their lives.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “There are expectations during meetings with the prime minister, however, we return with an empty basket every time,” she said. “There is no income since last two months but we are not getting any alternative from Centre. We are supposed to get Rs 52,000 crore. Corona is here to stay but what about the income?”
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70,756. The toll reached 2,293. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India’s coronavirus recovery rate is improving everyday. A total of 22,455 patients have recovered so far from the infection.
- The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown period to facilitate physical distancing. However, the home delivery will not be applicable in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, where the civic bodies have not allowed liquor shops to open their establishments.
- The World Health Organization said “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.
- The Centre released a protocol for the usage and sharing of data collected through its coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. The Centre specified that the users’ data can be stored for up to 180 days but said it is only meant for health purposes.The protocol came amid concerns about privacy and surveillance risks posed by the app, which has over nine crore users.