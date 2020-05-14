The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled all train tickets booked for travel on or before June 30. All passengers will be fully refunded, the railways said. Meanwhile, the railways will allow waitlisting of passengers from May 22 for journeys not just on the special trains, but also on all its upcoming services.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 with 49,219 active cases, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 2,549. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,722 new infections while the toll increased by 134.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm for the second time. She is likely to make another round of announcements on the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore relief package.
Indian markets plunged nearly 2% in early trade, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed details of the economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to cushion the blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 1,000 migrant workers gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday, demanding a train for them to go back home. As more people continued to gather, the police first resorted to using force, but eventually arranged three trains for them.
Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. More than 60 people have been injured.
The World Health Organization said that the coronavirus ‘may never go away’ and, in turn, could become an endemic.
A 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler on Wednesday died from the coronavirus. The man, whose real name is Kiyotaka Suetake, is reportedly the first sumo wrestler to die from the infection, and also among the youngest in Japan.
Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has infected a total of 43.47 lakh people in the world and 2.97 lakh patients have died.