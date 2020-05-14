Covid-19: Cases in India go up to 78,003, toll stands at 2,549
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help micro, small and medium enterprises.
India’s tally rose to 78,003 with 49,219 active cases, according to the health ministry’s Thursday morning update. The toll is now 2,549. In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,722 cases while the toll increased by 134.
The Railways on Wednesday evening issued an order stating that waiting lists would be introduced from May 22 for the 15 special trains running to and from New Delhi. It also announced that more special trains “will be notified in due course”.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to help micro, small and medium enterprises. The PM Cares Fund Trust will allocate Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 43.45 lakh people and claimed 2.97 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
9.34 am: Odisha reports 73 new coronavirus cases. The state’s tally rises to 611.
9.29 am: The United States on Wednesday accused China of stealing research on the coronavirus through hackers, according to Reuters.
In a joint statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security said the they were investigating digital break-ins at US organisations by China-linked “cyber actors”
9.23 pm: The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on Wednesday said that the coronavirus pandemic led to a 3% drop in global trade in the first quarter of 2020 and this downturn is expected to reach 27% in the next quarter.
9.22 am: Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. More than 60 people were injured.
Read here: Covid-19 lockdown: 14 migrant workers killed in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh and UP
9.18 am: Former Union Minister and Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim asks Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to decide on allowing Muslims to offer Eid prayers at mosques after consulting medical experts.
9.11 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the coronavirus may never go away and could become endemic like HIV, according to Reuters. “It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said.
9.07 am: A train carrying passengers from Delhi arrives in Bengaluru.
9.05 am: A 30-year-old woman and her daughter test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, ANI reports. They had returned to the state from Delhi earlier this month.
8.54 am: In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,722 cases while the toll increased by 134.
8.51 am: India’s tally rises to 78,003 with 49,219 active cases, according to the health ministry’s update. The toll is now 2,549.
8.39 am: King George’s Medical University in Lucknow tested 982 samples on Wednesday and 28 of those have come positive, reports ANI.
8.30 am: At least two people have been killed and 12 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Shankar Chowk in Bihar’s Samastipur, reports ANI. The bus, ferrying 32 migrant workers, was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar.
8.27 am: Delhi’s Gazipur fruit and vegetable market has been closed for two days for sanitisation after the secretary and the deputy secretary of the market tested positive, SP Gupta the chairman of the market, tells ANI.
8 am: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused the Imran Khan-led government of failing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI. The country saw a record jump of more than 2,000 cases in a single day. The total number of cases in Pakistan is over 35,000 and 761 Covid-19 patients have died.
7.55 am: Eight migrant workers died and nearly 50 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Cantonment Police Station area in Guna district on Wednesday night, reports ANI. The injured have been moved to a district hospital. The workers were on their way back to their hometowns.
7.50 am: Nepal’s health ministry says five more coronavirus cases have been found in the country, taking the total number of cases to 250, reports ANI.
7.45 am: United States President Donald Trump has asked governors across the country to work towards reopening schools in their states, reports AP.
7.40 am: Six migrant labourers, walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, were killed after a speeding bus ran over them late on Wednesday, reports ANI. The incident occurred near Ghalauli check-post. A case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver.
7.35 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday briefed the media on the Rs 20 lakh crore-stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tide over the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. “In order to provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of provident fund, EPF contribution is being reduced for businesses and workers for three months, amounting to liquidity support of Rs 6,750 crore,” said Sitharaman. The finance minister also announced that the due date for filing income tax returns has been postponed from July 31 and October 31 to November 30 for 2019-’20. The rates for tax deducted at source and tax collected at source have been reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021.
- Maharashtra reported its largest 24-hour increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, with 1,494 more on Wednesday. Mumbai alone has 15,747 of the state’s 25,992 cases now. Mumbai has tested over 2,30,000 samples so far. Around 3 lakh people are in home quarantine and over 14,000 in institutional quarantine.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning and the toll climbed to 2,415, according to the figures from the Union health ministry. The country recorded 3,525 new infections and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. India is now the 12th most-affected country by the pandemic as the cases crossed the 74,000-mark, according to the latest real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
- The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday announced that Rs 3,100 crore from the PM Cares Fund trust will be used to buy ventilators, help migrant workers and support development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus.
- The International Monetary Fund warned that moving too early to reopen economies and rollback restrictions and lockdowns in Asia and Europe could lead to renewed coronavirus outbreaks. It said that economies in Asia and Europe should proceed carefully and resist the urge to do too much too soon.
- The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days on the entire population after new coronavirus cases emerged for the first time in weeks.