The Hooghly district administration has issued prohibitory orders and suspended internet services, including broadband, in the subdivisions of Serampore and Chandannagar till 6 pm on Sunday, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

This came days after clashes erupted between two groups in Telinipara area of Hooghly district, after one addressed the other as “corona” since one of them had tested positive for the virus. A day after the incident, the police detained at least 37 people.

The number of arrests rose to 50 as of Wednesday, according to The Times of India.

Tension continued to prevail in Telinipara on Wednesday but there were no new episodes of violence. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans the assembly of over four people, are in place and police has been patrolling the area. Internet services were snapped to keep a check on the spread of fake news.

Meanwhile, the Bhadreshwar inspector in-charge was removed from his post and Inspector Satyajit Banerjee will take over.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the clashes and said some people were trying to start riots. “Some political parties only live on riots,” she said. “We need to ensure no one instigates and provokes people. The [Hooghly] DM has been asked to appoint a nodal officer to keep an eye on social media. Like for Covid, there should be one nodal officer for social media too.” She also sought details of those who are affected due the clashes.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh claimed the media was being gagged by the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state. He also claimed that his party’s workers were being arrested or detained for asking questions.

The party’s leader and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee alleged she was not being allowed into her constituency. Chatterjee said she has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the matter.

Also read:

West Bengal: Clashes break out amid coronavirus pandemic fears in Hooghly district , 37 held

Follow today’s updates on the pandemic here

Top 10 coronavirus updates: All passenger train tickets booked till June 30 stand cancelled