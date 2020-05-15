A soldier, posted in the Army headquarters in Delhi, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, following which part of the Sena Bhawan building was closed for sanitation, PTI reported.

“One soldier tested positive for Covid-19,” an unidentified Army official told the news agency. “The affected area of Sena Bhawan [has been] closed for sanitation and disinfection.”

The official also said contact tracing, quarantine and other actions as per protocol were underway.

This came after an Army officer, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died in a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Army said that 24 in-patients at the Research and Referral Hospital in the national Capital tested positive for the coronavirus. Apart from this, 74 people from the Armed Forces, including 60 serving personnel were hospitalised for Covid-19, according to IANS. Of these, 42 have been discharged after successful treatment.

India has so far recorded 81,970 coronavirus cases and 2,649 fatalities, according to the figures from the health ministry.

